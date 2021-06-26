Take a look at these homes for sale in Eatonton

(Eatonton, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eatonton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

144 Long Island Dr, Eatonton, 31024 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,495,144 | Single Family Residence | 4,988 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Gorgeous Newly Remodled Lakefront Home on Lake Oconee in the Clear Water of the south end of the lake. Exquisitely Timeless Design, Stunning Interiors, Guaranteed to Leave a Lasting Impression. Beautiful lake views, Large Owner's Suite on the Main over looking the Lake with a fireplace. 2 other bedrooms with private baths on the main level. Spacious floor plan features a Modern Open Designer Gourmet Kitchen, with Hardwood floors, High End Stainless Appliances, Large Granite Island that seats 4. Outdoor living on the Screened in Porch off the Great Room & Breakfast Room. On the Terrace level Finished Recreation Room, large wet bar and 2 Bedrooms over looking the Lake. Also 3 other rooms on the terrace level for crafts, exercise, and office your choice. Firepit and sandy beach next to the seawall. Large 2 car detached garage with a bonus room upstairs over the garage that is not finished.

For open house information, contact Kelly Littleton, Keller Williams Lake Oconee at 706-485-0088

167 Flat Rock Road, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1975

The 3BR/2BA mobile home is conveniently located between Milledgeville and Eatonton. Dressed with both a front porch and a back porch, this home is comfortable and affordable.

For open house information, contact Team Wallace & King, Algin Realty at 770-616-4460

114 Kaitlyn Circle, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $221,790 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Bayfield Ranch. An open, light filled Ranch, Owner's suite has a large closet with separate Garden tub and shower and dual vanities. The open island brightly lit gourmet kitchen features 42 inch upper cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a tile backsplash. Fireplace in great room. All photos are stock photos but representative of home, as are any links to virtual tours.

For open house information, contact Tracey Winters, SDC Realty, LLC. at 770-213-8068

930 Unit 225 Lake Oconee Parkway, Eatonton, 31024 1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,900 | Condominium | 396 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Looking for a weekend place at Lake Oconee? KING SUITE is available and features king bed, mini fridge, sink, microwave, desk, dining table/chairs and a sleeper sofa. Win/Win for the owner because you can enjoy your unit anytime you want and put it in the rental program to generate income when you are not relaxing at the Lake! The Lodge has 8 day use docks, outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness facility, sauna, laundry facility, meeting rooms, business center and breakfast buffet daily. Completely TURN KEY - your HOA fee of $278.32/mo includes everything (wireless, cable, water, sewer, electric, land line and all common area maintenance). The large parking lot easily accommodates RV's, Boats & Trailers. TURN KEY - Hotel management books all reservations, provides housekeeping and sends you your check every month! Lake Life has never been easier!

For open house information, contact Diane Norris, Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee at 706-467-3181