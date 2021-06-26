Take a look at these homes on the Las Vegas market now

(Las Vegas, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

105 Commerce Street, Las Vegas, 87701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1962

An adorable home, renovated by the seller and ready to live in! An additional room on the front added some square footage, and a portal with a concrete slab added some outdoor living space in the front. New flooring, renovated kitchen and bathrooms, new appliances, completely repainted, and seller will replace the existing fence to enclose most of the lot. It also comes with a large wooden storage shed which has electricity. A steal of a deal!

For open house information, contact Laurie Frantz, Keller Williams at 505-983-5151

1323 4Th St., Las Vegas, 87701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $178,000 | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in None

Three separate detached small homes in a charming and convenient neighborhood located in the heart of Las Vegas. Consistent long term tenants currently on month to month leases. Improve rents or live in one and rent the other. Multi-generational living possibilities. Off street parking. Close to shopping, schools and other amenities including a regional hospital.

For open house information, contact Malisa Braselle, Sun Mountain Real Estate at 505-660-6847