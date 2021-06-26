Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NM

Take a look at these homes on the Las Vegas market now

Posted by 
Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 14 days ago

(Las Vegas, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uiPmJ_0ag7NXUd00

105 Commerce Street, Las Vegas, 87701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1962

An adorable home, renovated by the seller and ready to live in! An additional room on the front added some square footage, and a portal with a concrete slab added some outdoor living space in the front. New flooring, renovated kitchen and bathrooms, new appliances, completely repainted, and seller will replace the existing fence to enclose most of the lot. It also comes with a large wooden storage shed which has electricity. A steal of a deal!

For open house information, contact Laurie Frantz, Keller Williams at 505-983-5151

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202100758)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKeOR_0ag7NXUd00

1323 4Th St., Las Vegas, 87701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $178,000 | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in None

Three separate detached small homes in a charming and convenient neighborhood located in the heart of Las Vegas. Consistent long term tenants currently on month to month leases. Improve rents or live in one and rent the other. Multi-generational living possibilities. Off street parking. Close to shopping, schools and other amenities including a regional hospital.

For open house information, contact Malisa Braselle, Sun Mountain Real Estate at 505-660-6847

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202101655)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas, NM
105
Followers
202
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#Sun Mountain Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy