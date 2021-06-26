Check out these homes on the Geneva market now

(Geneva, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Geneva will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3741 South Parker Road South, Seneca Falls, 13148 4 Beds 1 Bath | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1930

JOIN US FOR OUR OPEN HOUSE, THURS. JUNE 24, 4:00-6:00 P.M. ~ Have You Been Looking for Your Personal Getaway in the Fingerlakes, A Year Round Home on Desirable South Parker Road or Promising Lake Front Rentals. Tastefully Renovated 4 Bdrm. Ranch Home, Step Off Your Back Deck to 100 Ft. of Private Beach Front Living, Sparkling Water of Cayuga Lake. This Property is Available FULLY FURNISHED, TURN KEY Ready to Enjoy the Summer, Nothing to do but Move In & Enjoy. Bright- Open Floor Plan Surrounded w Natural Sunlight Spoiled with Panoramic Views from So Many Rooms. Perfect for Entertaining, Family & Friend Gatherings, All Your Water Sport Activities. RARE LAKE FRONT FIND w ACREAGE OWNING BOTH SIDES OF PARKER RD. MEETING TOWN OF FAYETTE REGULATIONS YOU CAN BUILD YOUR "DREAM HOME" ON THIS STUNNING 1.32 ACRE LOT OR ADD TO THE EXISTING STRUCTURE, NO RESTRICTIONS. Newer Metal Roof, Windows, Shed, Composite Decking, Exterior & Interior Painting, Flooring, New Bath, Installed Washer/Dryer, Insulated for Year Round, Landscaping, Beach w Firepit .... Please See Attached List of Completed Updates. TRULY A GEM TO BE TOURED ! Delayed Negotiations Until June 26 @ 5 P.M.

416 Court Street, Penn Yan, 14527 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1933

A Cute home on Court street "almost" to the end. This three bedroom 1-1/2 bath is just the right size if you don't want tons of maintenance. Lot's of beautiful woodwork, closet space, nice open stairway and a huge attic. A shed for storage and a deep backyard. Don't miss this one! Delayed negotiations until June 22nd @ 5pm. allow 24 hr to respond to offers.

27 Shamrock Avenue, Seneca Falls, 13148 3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 1890

~ New to the Market, 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Colonial w 1 Car Detached Garage on Shamrock Ave. in Seneca Falls, 1474 Sq. Ft., Roof 2014, Some Thermal Windows, Very Nice Private Yard, 0.51 Acre, Partial Fenced w Patio and Above Ground Pool.

83 State Street, Seneca Falls, 13148 5 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,369 Square Feet | Built in 1911

The current owners have done a fantastic job at maintaining this home and it shows. There are so many wonderful features it's hard to decide which one to list first and which to order to go from there. The most obvious is having an almost 2,400 SQ Ft old style home in the historic district of Seneca Falls, NY. Love pocket doors, well this home has 3 sets. The roof on this home is 10 years old, the garage roof is 5 years old. It's walking distance to all shops and restaurants. This home is currently set up as a multi family 2 unit, but was once a single family home and with some modifications would and could make a great single family home again. If kept as a multi family home these units should have no problem getting full market value because of the location, charm and size of the bedrooms. This is a wonderful opportunity that can check most boxes on most people's list. This home is also listed under MLS #S1345892.

