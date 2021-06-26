Cancel
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids-curious? These homes are on the market

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 14 days ago

(Big Rapids, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Big Rapids will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

11441 Killarney Drive, Stanwood, 49346

3 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Gorgeous brand new construction home located on Hamlet Lake in Tullymore Resort. Beautiful stone exterior, granite counter-tops, Ceramic and hardwood flooring, Gas log fireplace, large back deck with beautiful views of the lake, master suite and much more in this custom home. Still enough time to pick your paint color, cabinets, carpet etc.

21697 Northland Drive, Paris, 49338

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Residential lot in commercial zoning in Paris. Property currently has a mobile home and a 30x24 garage for storage. Property can be kept as a house or rental or used for commercial purposes. Property has 10 years of rental history and many recent updates. Fantastic location for a shop, truck terminal, mechanical shop, wrecking. Fantastic work from home opportunity or a shop with an office.

7114 Southwest Drive, Stanwood, 49346

2 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1971

WATERFRONT on Canadian Lakes, this immaculate home is perfect yr round home or cottage. You will just love the panoramic views, sunrises, abundant wild life, be on vacation year round! Open plan with Great room with awesome water views with slider to expansive Deck to enjoy your outdoor living. Main floor Bedroom and full bath, convenient laundry area and Walkout with second living space and another Bedroom and full bath. The attached 2 stall garage is spacious with attached work shop . Enjoy awonderful back yard patio area, fire-pit, dock and your private beach. Canadian Lakes is a resort all its own with a chain of lakes, restaurants, golf courses, indoor outdoor pools, fitness center, Clubhouse with many events! If you have been thinking Waterfront now is the time. Come see! For extra privacy and space association lot next door. Showings to start Thursday May 27 th offers due Tuesday June 1st @ noon.

8340 Lakeview Boulevard, Rodney, 49342

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2000

What a great location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits across in a private association on the shores of Jehnsen Lake. Your lake access is directly across the street. Spend your evenings sitting on the deck and enjoying your unobstructed view of the lake. Home features main floor living with a split floor. Home needs some updating and TLC but has huge potential for the right person. There is a full unfinished basement which is plumbed for a full bathroom ready to be finished to your choosing. There is a large 24x40 pole barn to store all your toys. Boat docking is available across the street with association approval. Call today for your showing of this home.

ABOUT

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

