Take a look at these homes on the Ionia market now

(Ionia, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ionia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

209 W Ann Street, Belding, 48809 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Nice little 2 bedroom home in the city. A lot of updating has been done including newer kitchen and bath, newer metal roof on house and garage, updated plumbing and electric and newer furnace and central air. 2 stall garage with built in bar and pellet stove. Seller is including the newer appliances including the range, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer. Immediate occupancy.

7603 Kimball Road, Lyons, 48851 3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Adorable And Well Maintained Ranch For Sale! This Home Offers 3 Bedrooms And An Office Or Hobby Room As Well. You Will Love The Private Setting And Back Yard. Plenty Of Space Inside And Out! This Cute Home Is Located In Ionia Public School District And Conveniently Located Near Portland And Pewamo School Bus Pick Ups. Central Air And An Above Ground Pool Are Just A Couple Perks You Will Appreciate This Summer! Come Look, Buy, And Move In At Closing!

4717 Ostrum Road, Belding, 48809 4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1930

farmhouse with 16 acresThe value is in the land.

1891 Dick Road, Ionia, 48846 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,620 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Nearly 2 Acre Country Estate that has been owned by current owner for over 30 Years! 2000+ sq ft 4 Bed, 2 full bath home. New H2O heater, flooring and fixture updates throughout. Updated well and second septic for trailer pad. Slate siding, extremely well-maintained standing seem metal roof and newer shingled roof over addition with 2nd kitchen, bath, bedroom, dining, and living room. Tons of multifamily investment potential and/or that perfect deer camp landing spot. Natural Gas and Spectrum High Speed Internet at your finger tips. Historic Haynor Country School a stone throw away. The mature fruit trees and woods welcome all the wildlife. Hurry to show! Cash/Conventional buyer only!

