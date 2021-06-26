Cancel
Ville Platte, LA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Ville Platte

Ville Platte News Beat
Ville Platte News Beat
 14 days ago

(Ville Platte, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ville Platte than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDMEB_0ag7NTxj00

6520 Highway 115, St Landry, 71367

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Quiet, country home on 1 acre of beautiful shade trees, sits this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features include large kitchen and dining room, open to living room; floor to ceiling brick fireplace with gas starter; enormous laundry room and spacious bedrooms. This home is priced to sell FAST!

For open house information, contact ALISHA PEARSON, CENTURY 21 BUELOW-MILLER REALTY at 318-442-1381

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-162272)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245VPp_0ag7NTxj00

1031 Ainsley Road, Ville Platte, 70586

2 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

This 1/2 acre country lot has a 2 bedroom home built to last. The heavy gauge metal siding and a metal roof makes for easy maintenance. The kitchen is open to the living room and the master is quite spacious. The building is 1600 square feet which leaves about 400 square feet in the back for storage or a potential shop area. There is another covered area on the front currently set up for a 2 car garage. Whether this is a first home or you are looking to downsize, contact an agent today and check it out for yourself.

For open house information, contact Jerrod Prather, RE/MAX Rice Realty at 337-550-4525

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21005739)

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte, LA
With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

