Newberry, SC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Newberry

Posted by 
Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 14 days ago

(Newberry, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Newberry. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlm7u_0ag7NS5000

78 Raymon Finch Drive, Prosperity, 29127

1 Bed 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This unique property has been in the same family for over 40 years. It's situated on a .75 acre lot with 68' of water frontage. The timbers used to build this home are massive! The upper and lower sleeping screened porches are a perfect spot to enjoy nature and a breeze. There are multiple possibilities to reconfigure the upstairs for additional sleeping. The home needs updating but has great bones. The septic tank has a lift system and there is a Quality Life salt system on the private well. The roof shingles are 8 years old and the downstairs HVAC was replaced in 2020. The detatched building houses the laundry room and a large barbeque pit that was used to cook 2 hogs for many July 4th celebrations throughout the years. Being SOLD AS IS.

For open house information, contact Lynn Kincaid, Agent Group Realty at 844-553-5557

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-520325)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0CMK_0ag7NS5000

1302 Jefferson Street, Newberry, 29108

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,127 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Great starter home for first time buyers with all brick exterior and comfortable room sizes. Situated on large lot with detached garage with sink and electricity great for work shop or man cave.

For open house information, contact Shonda Holley, Exclusive Realty LLC at 803-233-4711

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-519210)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478Hoy_0ag7NS5000

828 Taylor Street, Newberry, 29108

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 762 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Attention Investors! Cute Home with lots of potential, room to expend and grow. Beautiful lot In Newberry , Great for an investor or someone looking for a great deal. AC Unit is about 2 Years Old. Roof Is 1 Year Old. 10 Minutes from Newberry College. Buyer/Buyer Agent to verify all information to include but not limited to schools, Plats, Utilities, Square Footage etc..

For open house information, contact Olivia Cooley, Keller Williams Cooley Group at 803-832-2404

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-518903)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvxmW_0ag7NS5000

243 Harbor View Drive, Prosperity, 29127

5 Beds 4 Baths | $794,995 | Single Family Residence | 4,917 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome to Harbor View Estates! This beautiful custom built brick home was crafted precisely for Lake Murray living & is located in the only gated community in the county! This home is situated on one of the biggest lots in the subdivision with 2 acres & over 300 feet of water frontage. Enjoy year-round water with a private dock with a boat lift. Walk inside to find 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The master suite has 9 foot trey ceilings with a walk-in closet, powder room, & master bath has a walk-in shower with a jacuzzi tub. This open floor plan provides lake views from the kitchen and family room. Head out into the cozy sunroom & enjoy the stunning sunset as it reflects off the lake. Off the main floor you will find a frog that has a full bathroom which can be easily used as an additional bedroom. The lower level is the perfect space for a mother-in-law suite, with stunning lake views from the full kitchen & 2 bedrooms with 3 additional rooms that are currently being used as a workshop that can be converted into bedrooms or used for other purposes such as a theatre room! Outside, you will find plenty of outdoor sitting areas perfect for entertaining guest. On the lower level, on the right side of the house you will find great privacy making it the perfect spot for an outdoor kitchen. The community provides boat storage, community dock & ramp as well as a picnic shelter providing a great spot for family gatherings. Don't wait before it's to late, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jacob Hopper, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-515338)

See more property details
With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

