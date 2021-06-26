Take a look at these homes on the market in Perry

(Perry, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Perry. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

411 Worley, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Gorgeous home located in Clark Subdivision! Brick on all four siders and built with steel frame construction. Added security with Pella entry door system. Energy efficient thermal windows to help save money during cold winters and hot summers. You will be amazed by the openness of this home. There are plenty of windows to allow for a bright home in the day. At night, enjoy the large fireplace with the 10’ walls & vaulted ceiling. This kitchen is equipped with custom Kraft maid cabinets, swan stone thermal sink, 30” self cleaning/convection double oven, and an 8’ center Island w/ solid surface tops. The home an attached two car garage , as well as a detached garage completely finished and insulated and includes an extra breaker box. Also included with the home is an on-demand water softener that improves the quality of all of your home water use. Won't last long!

For open house information, contact Lindsay Calhoun, Focus Real Estate Group, Inc at 352-373-3123

600 W Main, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This is the Historical "Inman House" in downtown Perry. Built in 1910 and gracefully improved by the current owners since 1975. A beautiful 3/2 home on 2 city lots totaling 0.53 of an acre. Many opportunities with a 20x40 workshop next to the house and an additional 18x40 metal R.V. shelter on a concrete pad. Updated electrical. This property has well and city water and its on the same power grid as the hospital so you will be one of the first people to have power if it ever gets bad weather. All new windows throughout the home makes it perfect for capturing natural sunlight and observing the fruit trees. Plenty of room for the kids to do their homework in the office area along with a huge storage room. Don't miss out on the extra storage/craft room in the attic. Come enjoy a nice quiet evening on the back porch swing!!

For open house information, contact Shannon Wirick, Focus Real Estate Group, Inc at 352-373-3123

4930 Woods Creek, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2013

WOODS CREEK RD!!!! Perrydise at its finest. 3/2 mobile home sitting on 8 acres high and dry. Right across the road from 3 Rivers Hunting Club!! You got everything a country boy could ask for. Buggy ride to the hunting club, less than 10 minutes to Rocky's on 98, and 30 minutes to the gulf. Plenty of dog pens on concrete for all your hunting dogs. This is prime hunting season property don't miss out on this beautiful opportunity to own this one of a kind woods creek property.

For open house information, contact Shannon Wirick, Focus Real Estate Group, Inc at 352-373-3123

3820 N 221, Perry, 32347 4 Beds 3 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful & well maintained home perfectly situated on a sprawling yard at the end of a long drive optimizing your privacy. This home was built in 2009 and features many upgrades including recessed lighting, crown molding, stone surround fireplace, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint & two living areas. The kitchen is centrally located in the center of the home making hosting or family nights an absolute breeze. All bedrooms are spacious and 2 of the 4 have their own full bathrooms. Enjoy both of the decks, one that leads to the entrance and the other located off of the back door. More photos to come!

For open house information, contact Lindsey Vaughn, Southern Land & Homes at 850-973-2200