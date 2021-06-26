Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
De Soto, MO

House hunt De Soto: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 14 days ago

(De Soto, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in De Soto will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoQ5r_0ag7NQJY00

100 South 2Nd, De Soto, 63020

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Charming 2 bedroom, 7 year old ranch home sitting on double lot. Open living/dining/kitchen floor plan with new flooring in living room and bedrooms. The kitchen and spacious bathroom have tile flooring, main floor laundry, and fresh paint throughout the home. All appliances stay with the home.

For open house information, contact Bobbi Dallas, ReDefined Real Estate at 296-003-7

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21035197)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDQNL_0ag7NQJY00

0 Timber Wolf / Willowbrook, Festus, 63028

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

DISPLAY (HAZELTINE RANCH MODEL) LOCATED @ 3200 BIG PINEY IS OPEN FRIDAY- TUESDAY FROM 12-4 OR BY APPOINTMENT. ALL PHASES ARE NOW OPEN! STUNNING NEW HOMES ARE NOW AVAILABLE AT TIMBER WOLF VALLEY! Offering wooded lots, views, and walkouts available. This Series offers Ranches, 1.5 Stories and 2-Story designs ranging from $179,900 to $299,900 ALL BASE PRICES INCLUDE STONE ACCENTS, ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLES, AND BRICK MAILBOXES AND MUCH MORE. This neighborhood exudes a rich and sophisticated look with surprising affordability! Multiple floor plans from which to choose,we will help you find that perfect fit for you and your family! USDA 100% FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL FOR AN INFORMATIONAL PACKET ON OUR COMMUNITY TODAY!

For open house information, contact Jill Busby, RE/MAX Gold II at 314-756-4070

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-20017801)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Uvas_0ag7NQJY00

9529 Duffer Drive, Hillsboro, 63050

4 Beds 4 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,904 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Stunning Custom Built Ranch situated on the 10th hole on the Greens at Raintree Plantation Golf/Lake gated Community. Executive style brick front exterior. Inside, you will find a very unique floor plan featuring vaulted ceiling, custom mill work, with much attention to architectural design. Even the main floor laundry room is unique adding an additional half bath. Open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, and lots of windows. 4 bedrooms. 3.5 baths. Gorgeous eat in kitchen that leads to beautiful deck and patios overlooking a small lake and golf course. Luxury Master Bed and Bath. Walk out Lower Level is beautifully finished complete with wet bar, 4th bedroom and additional full bath. You will love this garage with ample storage. Newer heat pump furnace. Extra parking for a boat so you can enjoy one of the 4 lakes, or golf course, beach, or community pool. Give Your Dreams a New Address," 9529 Duffer. You'll love our sunsets here in the heart of Jefferson County!

For open house information, contact Jeannie Baumgartner, RE/MAX Best Choice at 636-931-7272

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21033019)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uHY3_0ag7NQJY00

31 Froelich Road, Hillsboro, 63050

2 Beds 1 Bath | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Dreams really do come true! Looking for a serene park like setting on 5+/- acres with a private pond, 30 x 30 pole barn (2020 built), 2 stable horse barn,in the heart of Jefferson County with a very unique, and completely renovated home? Your search has found its final destination! Through the gate, and down your private drive, you will come to this home full of charm.Fully renovated. Nestled among the mature trees, and lush green grass, is this home with large, and inviting front porch. Watch the seasons unfold, and listen to nothing but the sounds of silence. Large plank wood flooring, and cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. Newly updated eat in kitchen with access to your covered back deck with newer metal roof, overlooking private lake and pristine views. 2 bedrooms, and one full bath, on the main floor. Full lower level is a walkout with all new windows as throughout the entire home. All scheduled appointments must be accompanied with Realtor please.

For open house information, contact Jeannie Baumgartner, RE/MAX Best Choice at 636-931-7272

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21037529)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
De Soto Journal

De Soto Journal

De Soto, MO
101
Followers
225
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Soto, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Horse Barn#Wood Flooring#Redefined Real Estate#Hazeltine Ranch#Usda#Greens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy