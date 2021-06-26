House hunt De Soto: See what’s on the market now

(De Soto, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in De Soto will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

100 South 2Nd, De Soto, 63020 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Charming 2 bedroom, 7 year old ranch home sitting on double lot. Open living/dining/kitchen floor plan with new flooring in living room and bedrooms. The kitchen and spacious bathroom have tile flooring, main floor laundry, and fresh paint throughout the home. All appliances stay with the home.

For open house information, contact Bobbi Dallas, ReDefined Real Estate at 296-003-7

0 Timber Wolf / Willowbrook, Festus, 63028 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

DISPLAY (HAZELTINE RANCH MODEL) LOCATED @ 3200 BIG PINEY IS OPEN FRIDAY- TUESDAY FROM 12-4 OR BY APPOINTMENT. ALL PHASES ARE NOW OPEN! STUNNING NEW HOMES ARE NOW AVAILABLE AT TIMBER WOLF VALLEY! Offering wooded lots, views, and walkouts available. This Series offers Ranches, 1.5 Stories and 2-Story designs ranging from $179,900 to $299,900 ALL BASE PRICES INCLUDE STONE ACCENTS, ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLES, AND BRICK MAILBOXES AND MUCH MORE. This neighborhood exudes a rich and sophisticated look with surprising affordability! Multiple floor plans from which to choose,we will help you find that perfect fit for you and your family! USDA 100% FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL FOR AN INFORMATIONAL PACKET ON OUR COMMUNITY TODAY!

For open house information, contact Jill Busby, RE/MAX Gold II at 314-756-4070

9529 Duffer Drive, Hillsboro, 63050 4 Beds 4 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,904 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Stunning Custom Built Ranch situated on the 10th hole on the Greens at Raintree Plantation Golf/Lake gated Community. Executive style brick front exterior. Inside, you will find a very unique floor plan featuring vaulted ceiling, custom mill work, with much attention to architectural design. Even the main floor laundry room is unique adding an additional half bath. Open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, and lots of windows. 4 bedrooms. 3.5 baths. Gorgeous eat in kitchen that leads to beautiful deck and patios overlooking a small lake and golf course. Luxury Master Bed and Bath. Walk out Lower Level is beautifully finished complete with wet bar, 4th bedroom and additional full bath. You will love this garage with ample storage. Newer heat pump furnace. Extra parking for a boat so you can enjoy one of the 4 lakes, or golf course, beach, or community pool. Give Your Dreams a New Address," 9529 Duffer. You'll love our sunsets here in the heart of Jefferson County!

For open house information, contact Jeannie Baumgartner, RE/MAX Best Choice at 636-931-7272

31 Froelich Road, Hillsboro, 63050 2 Beds 1 Bath | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Dreams really do come true! Looking for a serene park like setting on 5+/- acres with a private pond, 30 x 30 pole barn (2020 built), 2 stable horse barn,in the heart of Jefferson County with a very unique, and completely renovated home? Your search has found its final destination! Through the gate, and down your private drive, you will come to this home full of charm.Fully renovated. Nestled among the mature trees, and lush green grass, is this home with large, and inviting front porch. Watch the seasons unfold, and listen to nothing but the sounds of silence. Large plank wood flooring, and cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. Newly updated eat in kitchen with access to your covered back deck with newer metal roof, overlooking private lake and pristine views. 2 bedrooms, and one full bath, on the main floor. Full lower level is a walkout with all new windows as throughout the entire home. All scheduled appointments must be accompanied with Realtor please.

For open house information, contact Jeannie Baumgartner, RE/MAX Best Choice at 636-931-7272