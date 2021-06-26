Cancel
Mount Sterling, KY

Top homes for sale in Mt Sterling

Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 14 days ago

(Mt Sterling, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mt Sterling than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ltYG_0ag7NPQp00

109 Crystal Springs Drive, Mt Sterling, 40353

3 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,979 Square Feet | Built in 1998

What's not to love? This beautiful 1.5 story brick home with welcoming curb appeal will feel like your home the moment you see it! The charming covered front porch simply invites relaxation or go on around and relax and entertain on the rear porch. Once you step inside you will wish the moving truck was already unloaded! Entrance foyer, living rm, dining rm, kitchen w/appliances and loads of cabinets, laundry rm , half bath and the owners suite with Whirlpool tub and walk in closet are on the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Been looking for some extra space for an office, play room, craft room? Then the finished bonus room above the garage will be perfect! Huge attached 2 car garage with side entrance offers plenty of room for your mower and tools. You will love the views of the country that surrounds you. Underground pet fence. Improvements include but are not limited to: new roof in 2020, new HVAC and sliding door in dining to access rear porch. Septic pumped in May 2021. Don't let this one get away from you! **Has an Owingsville street address but is in Montgomery Co.

For open house information, contact Tracy Garrett, McCormick Realty Inc. at 859-498-4317

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20109986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otCkr_0ag7NPQp00

204 Creekside, Mt Sterling, 40353

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,106 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Pulling in the driveway you'll notice the beautiful 3100 sqft brick veneer home with a 2 car attached garage. As you walk in the door you'll notice the vaulted ceilings, spacious grand room and the kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Walking through the home you'll see the 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. You will love the extra space in the full finished basement that includes another small kitchen area, living room, another bedroom and a full bath.

For open house information, contact Joshua A Davis, The Agency at 859-699-4663

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20108662)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syA7E_0ag7NPQp00

305 Pine Hill Spur, Jeffersonville, 40337

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This immaculately maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1472 sq. ft. vinyl ranch shaded by gorgeous mature trees is an absolute must-see!This home offers a covered front porch, hardwood and laminate flooring throughout, large eat-in kitchen with matching stainless steel appliances, large living room for extra seating/entertaining space. The home has a brand new roof installed last month, separate 24x28 two car garage, 3 extra storage buildings that measures 10x14, 10x12 and 10x16 all situated on an acre lot. The home is conveniently located within 20 minutes of Mt. Sterling/I-64 and the Mountain Parkway for quick access to Natural Bridge and the Red River Gorge. Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Kevin Rodney Combs, Mike Brown Real Estate & Auction Co, LLC at 606-768-6030

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20110708)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZL9m_0ag7NPQp00

214 South Burns Avenue, Winchester, 40391

4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Big Is beautiful, downtown close to restaurants and the lovely historic Winchester, walking distance to College Park, large rooms, fireplaces,hardwood floors, nice large back yard, space for off street parking, call today to view this wonderful older homev.above ground Pool , wood fenced back yard, storage shed, fireplaces do not work, hvac down only window air units up, do not bother pocket doors in dining room as they are fragile, cbs code, please turn off all lights when you leave. This home has lots of updated.

For open house information, contact Mila Ensor, Ensor Real Estate, LLC at 859-749-0892

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20108685)

