Take a look at these homes on the market in Mountain Home

(Mountain Home, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mountain Home. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4412 N Sandy Dr, Featherville, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,468 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Ready to get out of town? This is the perfect cabin. Sitting on a corner lot, with fully landscaped lawn with plenty of privacy. 2 covered deck areas, beautiful fireplace with rock from the area and new insert & chimney pipe, and great storage throughout. Garage has 110 & 220V and room above for another living space above. Original out building on property with additional bathroom and a 12X16 storage shed. Located near fishing, hunting, and outdoor activities.

For open house information, contact Misty Chapa, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Idaho Homes & Properties at 208-733-5336

1440 E 8Th N, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful Home with some upgraded LVP flooring, new lighting, newer gas range and refrigerator and new bathroom vanities with Granite countertops!! A large Great room with a corner gas fireplace and formal dining area, opens up to a covered patio and nice sized fenced backyard! The kitchen has all appliances and a cute breakfast nook! The Master Suite is large, has double doors and a walk in closet. This home will go super fast so don't miss it!!

For open house information, contact Tammy Goodwin, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

1725 Par Court, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $388,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Are you looking for the convenience to life's neccisity, GOLF? This single level, split bedroom floorplan on .37 of an ACRE is for you. The proximity of living in a golf course community AND the stress free lifestyle w/no HOA!! It's truly the best of both worlds. Once done golfing, hop in your golf cart & head home to enjoy a refreshing beverage on your covered deck & PRIVATE backyard. Plenty of room inside to spread out with oversized bedrooms, two living spaces, & formal dinning. Check out this LOCATION!!

For open house information, contact Darcelle Sander, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

535 Sawtooth, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This is a marvelous newly renovated home with vaulted ceilings in living, kitchen (with walk-in pantry) and dining. Includes 3 bedrooms (master with walk-in closet), 2 baths, a generous living space and a large inviting bonus room. The back yard is a showstopper with raised beds for gardening, a shed, and a covered large patio with trellis. Add in new flooring (there's no carpet) and paint, completly fenced yard and an oversized 47 ft RV parking pad and this home a must see. BTVAI

For open house information, contact Monte Manning, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422