Take a look at these homes for sale in Rutland

(Rutland, VT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rutland. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

239 Cedar Lane, Mendon, 05701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $494,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Custom built 3 bedroom, 3 bath home w/ new architectural shingled roof 5/2021. Located on dead end street w/ privacy. Desirable school district. Close to Killington/Pico ski areas and many outdoor activities. Beautiful exterior of clapboards, cedar shingles and 2 decks upstairs. Workshop with deck overlooking wooded area. Fenced garden. 1st floor consists of mudroom with window bench and closet, laundry room w/ sink, washer/dryer. Kitchen with Schrock cabinetry, granite, copper apron sink, pot filler, SS appliances w/opt. for gas range. Full bath w/ heated floor. Cozy living room or DR w/pine ceiling and woodstove. Unique bedroom w/Lg. closet and own entryway. 2nd floor consists of open library or LR, stain glass windows, unique wet bar and plenty of natural light w/access to sunny deck. Full bathroom w/ walk-in tiled shower and beautiful large talavera sink. Upstairs bedroom has own entry way through exterior double French doors which lead to a large deck w/ a spiral wrought iron staircase. Master suite includes French doors, hardwood floors, large master bath w/ stain glass window, Ronbow double vanity w/ granite top and 2 scalloped copper sinks, steam shower w/ massage jets and Chroma therapy lighting, claw foot slipper tub w/ chroma therapy lighting, 12 hydro-massage water jets and 36 hot air jets. Heat includes forced hot water baseboard , VT Casting woodstove and 2 Daiken units, also central AC. Hardwood and tiled floors throughout. A must see w/ many unique features!!

457 Pleasant Heights, West Rutland, 05777 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,202 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to West Rutland! This cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch is turn-key and ready for the next owner. It’s located on a dead end street and boasts one floor living plus a partially finished walkout basement ready to expand upon if you need extra living space. If not, you will appreciate the storage area to keep everything warm and dry. Look no further than this quaint home whether you are a first time home buyer or anyone just looking to downsize. It is true, you can have it all. Welcome home!”

198 Vermont Route 133, Ira, 05777 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1805

Adorable cape situated in the village of Ira! This 2/1 home has some updates started and is ready for the new owner to finish! Perennials surround the property! Close to parks, Killington Resort and many swimming holes this property is smack in the middle of it all! (Must check out Pine Park!) Nice, quiet neighborhood and super sweet neighbors! If you want some sweat equity in an old Vermont Farmhouse, don't miss out on this listing! School choice! 15 minutes to Rutland amenities!

81 Cramton Road, Castleton, 05735 3 Beds 1 Bath | $36,500 | Mobile Home | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This Lovely 3 Bed Home received updates in 2019 with new carpet, new GFI's Kitchen light and Anderson Window in Bathroom, New Gas Range w/Hood , New breezeway ~ and deck was stained & painted professionally. New Standing Seam Roof in 2020. New gravel in driveway 2021, Even a new Shed ! Monthly lot rent is: $411. includes water, sewer,and snow removal of main road. No Dogs. Sale is subject to Park Owner's approval. Not far from Lake Bomoseen, Castleton University and Killington Ski Area !

