Take a look at these homes on the market in Belle Glade

(Belle Glade, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belle Glade will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

909 Ne 2Nd Street, Belle Glade, 33430 3 Beds 3 Baths | $354,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great location for this well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath pool home with office on a corner lot with 2 car garage. Home features a gas fireplace in living area, built in book shelves, unique kitchen with large center island all wood cabinets and lots of built-ins. Split bedroom plan, master bedroom has large walk in closet plus 3 other closets a dressing area with sink in addition to master bath. 2 covered porches, fenced pool area, pool is oversized and has a waterfall. The living area is all tiled and wood laminate in the bedrooms. Extra storage shed attached to garage, floored attic storage. Newer AC

628 Sw 4Th Street, Belle Glade, 33430 8 Beds 4 Baths | $255,000 | Quadruplex | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great opportunity quadplex fully rented. All units are 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, approximately 624 sqft. under air.

617 Sw Avenue C, Belle Glade, 33430 4 Beds 4 Baths | $125,000 | Quadruplex | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Opportunity knocks! Great ROI! Some TLC needed. There are 2 buildings on the property+storage building. Two story quadruplex is fully occupied, tenants pay $300/month. Each quadruplex consists of 1 bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen (kitchen is large enough to be used as a living room). Separate electric meters. Tenants want to stay. Tenants provide their own window ACs and appliances. One story duplex has 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom, approx. 650 sq.ft each and currently has no tenants. Each unit can be rented for $650/month. Duplex has a newer roof (2017), bathroom was recently rebuilt, and some structure work has been done in the interior but more work has to been done to make that building fully functional. This is a true value-add asset in the supply-constrained South Florida rental market.

242 Nw 3Rd Avenue, South Bay, 33493 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Well located home approximately .5 acres of land and +- 2000 sq ft of total building area. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, den, office, dining and living room combination.beautiful hardwood floors, bright and airy through out. Great for entertaining and with plenty of space to grow.

