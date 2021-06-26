Take a look at these homes on the Alexander City market now

(Alexander City, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alexander City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

17 Shadow Ln, Dadeville, 36853 3 Beds 0 Bath | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,667 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction-foundation poured! Functional 3/2 with 2 car garage.This home offers ZERO entry master shower,handicap accessible doors. Granite throughout hardwood engineered flooring and tiled wet areas. Great location in Stillwaters, near golf course, Copper's Grill and full service marina. Gated established community with community pool, lighted tennis courts, available storage, Moonbrook children's park, Fire dept, Living Waters outdoor church, and golf cart friendly. Three bedroom two bath with garage; craftsman style; quartz counters,. New indoor boat storage available at Harbor Pointe Marina just a quick golf cart ride away. Build your dream home today and enjoy lake living in a family friendly community!

For open house information, contact Jeff Cochran, Lake Martin Realty - Dadeville at 256-825-9092

76 Turtle Lane, Dadeville, 36853 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Gorgeous totally renovated home-MUST SEE!! Property features two wooded lots, across the street from water. Very private property located in Stillwaters gated community. One level offers a split floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bathroom has custom tile shower, the kitchen is also completed with custom cabinetry, barn doors, smooth ceilings, stainless appliances and addtl built in fridge area outside. This amazing property has everything you could ask for and more.

For open house information, contact WILL FAULKNER, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES at 334-826-1010

1740 Magnolia St, Alexander City, 35010 4 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,125 Square Feet | Built in 1969

REDUCED & with $10,000 flooring allowance!!! Are you looking for the ideal neighborhood? Well this is it. Home has room galore and a beautiful flat lot. There is room for entertaining, room for the kids and so much storage. This home has three living room areas, a wet bar, lots of patio space and is ready for you. Family room, half bath and laundry room in the basement. Grab it before its gone.

For open house information, contact Bonny Wilson, East Dale Realty, Inc at 256-329-3700

454 Marina Point Road, Dadeville, 36853 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 1,451 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Very sought after condo in Harbor Pointe Condo complex inside the gates of Stillwaters.Ground floor end unit with wrap around patio and plenty of outdoor storage. This 3 bedroom condo has lots of upgrades from shiplap walls to new granite bar etc. New HVAC in 2020.Assigned parking space near elevator and main entrance. Next door to Harbor Pointe Marina with ship store, boat sales and repair as well as wet and dry boat storage. Unit is steps a few steps away from private beach, saltwater pool and community cabana. Kitchen and laundry appliances to remain as well as some furnishings. This is a non-rental complex. Stillwaters golf, Copper's grill, tennis courts, Bluff's Bar, playground and walking trails make this a unique community close to Auburn, Montgomery and Birmingham. Condo fees approx $940 per quarter. SWRA fee approx $500/year. Fire dues $150 per year

For open house information, contact DON FULLER, FULLER REALTY AT LAKE MARTIN INC at 256-825-3435