On the hunt for a home in Belen? These houses are on the market

(Belen, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belen will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1367 Highway 47, Veguita, 87062 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in None

Old adobe home with 2 ft walls, vegas, used to be a general store. House has deep drilled well, upgraded septic system all fenced with highway frontage in Veguita. House could use a little of tender loving care, but in living condition.

608 Willow Brook Lane, Rio Communities, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Enter the front courtyard of this unassuming front facade and be wowed by the step down, raised ceiling beautifully appointed living room. Fireplace with stone accents (double sided to master suite), skylights, updated kitchen with granite counters, vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint. The large sunroom expands your entertainment space and opens onto covered rear patio on the golf course. Fully landscaped with low maintenance, tasteful plantings. This gem is ready for you to move in and relax.

203 Goodman Avene, Rio Communities, 87002 4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,246 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Looking for a 1 acre lot and large home with 4, possible 5 bedrooms? Look no further! This home has a ton of potential to offer including 3 living areas- one that makes a great game room! Separate entrance at one end of the home great for a multi-family or at home business. Plenty of space outside to build a shop or outdoor parking. Don't miss out--schedule your showing today!

1129 S Main Street, Belen, 87002 2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home located on Main Street in Belen offers unlimited potential. It's zoned Residential or Commercial and with the 3.59 acres the possibilities are endless. The home is a handyman's dream. Schedule your visit today.

