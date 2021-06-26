Cancel
Belen, NM

On the hunt for a home in Belen? These houses are on the market

Belen Times
 14 days ago

(Belen, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belen will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z75eq_0ag7NJNh00

1367 Highway 47, Veguita, 87062

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in None

Old adobe home with 2 ft walls, vegas, used to be a general store. House has deep drilled well, upgraded septic system all fenced with highway frontage in Veguita. House could use a little of tender loving care, but in living condition.

For open house information, contact Eric E Eichwald, Altura Real Estate at 505-866-6266

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-985909)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYVZx_0ag7NJNh00

608 Willow Brook Lane, Rio Communities, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Enter the front courtyard of this unassuming front facade and be wowed by the step down, raised ceiling beautifully appointed living room. Fireplace with stone accents (double sided to master suite), skylights, updated kitchen with granite counters, vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint. The large sunroom expands your entertainment space and opens onto covered rear patio on the golf course. Fully landscaped with low maintenance, tasteful plantings. This gem is ready for you to move in and relax.

For open house information, contact Caterina Platt, Evergreen Appraisal & Realty at 505-565-8444

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-990873)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXkpS_0ag7NJNh00

203 Goodman Avene, Rio Communities, 87002

4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,246 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Looking for a 1 acre lot and large home with 4, possible 5 bedrooms? Look no further! This home has a ton of potential to offer including 3 living areas- one that makes a great game room! Separate entrance at one end of the home great for a multi-family or at home business. Plenty of space outside to build a shop or outdoor parking. Don't miss out--schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jessica C Rasband, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-994009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRqLe_0ag7NJNh00

1129 S Main Street, Belen, 87002

2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home located on Main Street in Belen offers unlimited potential. It's zoned Residential or Commercial and with the 3.59 acres the possibilities are endless. The home is a handyman's dream. Schedule your visit today.

For open house information, contact Joylynn Rael, Signature Southwest Properties at 505-332-8838

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-981742)

ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

