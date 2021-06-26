Check out these Sikeston homes on the market

(Sikeston, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sikeston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

209 Foust Dr, Sikeston, 63801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,108 Square Feet | Built in 1989

OVERSIZED , All brick ,ranch style home (FRESHLY UPDATED)located in a nice, established north end neighborhood . Some of the features include 4 bedrooms , 2 full baths , one with jacuzzi tub, fireplace and has over 3,000 sq feet of living space, new paint, floor coverings along with a two car garage, and a inground pool with a newer liner

1311 Columbine Street, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,469 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This is the first time on the market for this custom, luxury home. Let’s start with custom kitchen cabinets by JW Woodworks, granite tops and a large island for family meals or entertaining. The 10’ ceilings are accented with crown molding and there are upgraded light and plumbing fixtures throughout, along with upgraded windows, doors and trim. There is a large office off the entry that’s perfect for working from home. There are two sets of stairs plus an elevator to get you to the full basement. It is 85% finished and boasts a high-end theatre room with wet bar, a ½ bath and tons of storage. Extras? The house is heated and cooled with a high-efficiency geothermal heat pump. The whole house generator is powered by natural gas and tests itself so you’ll never be without power. An electronic pet fence keeps your fur baby safe, and the video surveillance system is included. Two covered porches, an irrigation system and copper gutters and downspouts round out the exterior.



911 Alexander St, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $137,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in 1965

A Move in Ready , updated , All brick , 3 bedroom , 1.75, recently (updated bathes) home with the gorgeous, original hardwood floors , a full basement that has two more bedrooms and a half bath . Plus a Bonus room with fireplace ,

2420 adj sq feet of living space . Stainless appliances (that stay) a Fenced in yard with a covered patio .

AND it Qualifies for the ZERO DOWN , USDA LOAN PROGRAM, Don't MISS THIS ONE !







816 Glenn Dr., Sikeston, 63801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great family home ready to move into! This home has 3 levels, Some of the features include large Sun room with heat and cooling and large 80" flat screen TV. Enjoy and entertain this Summer enjoying nice in-ground pool. New windows New hot water heater.

