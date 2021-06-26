Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sikeston, MO

Check out these Sikeston homes on the market

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 14 days ago

(Sikeston, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sikeston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXCeZ_0ag7NIUy00

209 Foust Dr, Sikeston, 63801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,108 Square Feet | Built in 1989

OVERSIZED , All brick ,ranch style home (FRESHLY UPDATED)located in a nice, established north end neighborhood . Some of the features include 4 bedrooms , 2 full baths , one with jacuzzi tub, fireplace and has over 3,000 sq feet of living space, new paint, floor coverings along with a two car garage, and a inground pool with a newer liner

For open house information, contact Tony McDonald, McDonald Realty at 573-475-8785

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-13093)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWfNN_0ag7NIUy00

1311 Columbine Street, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,469 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This is the first time on the market for this custom, luxury home. Let’s start with custom kitchen cabinets by JW Woodworks, granite tops and a large island for family meals or entertaining. The 10’ ceilings are accented with crown molding and there are upgraded light and plumbing fixtures throughout, along with upgraded windows, doors and trim. There is a large office off the entry that’s perfect for working from home. There are two sets of stairs plus an elevator to get you to the full basement. It is 85% finished and boasts a high-end theatre room with wet bar, a ½ bath and tons of storage. Extras? The house is heated and cooled with a high-efficiency geothermal heat pump. The whole house generator is powered by natural gas and tests itself so you’ll never be without power. An electronic pet fence keeps your fur baby safe, and the video surveillance system is included. Two covered porches, an irrigation system and copper gutters and downspouts round out the exterior.

For open house information, contact Tim Merideth, CENTURY 21 Premiere Realty at 573-472-2411

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-13131)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POaWh_0ag7NIUy00

911 Alexander St, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $137,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in 1965

ANEW LISTING ALERT-
A Move in Ready , updated , All brick , 3 bedroom , 1.75, recently (updated bathes) home with the gorgeous, original hardwood floors , a full basement that has two more bedrooms and a half bath . Plus a Bonus room with fireplace ,
2420 adj sq feet of living space . Stainless appliances (that stay) a Fenced in yard with a covered patio .
AND it Qualifies for the ZERO DOWN , USDA LOAN PROGRAM, Don't MISS THIS ONE !


For open house information, contact Tony McDonald, McDonald Realty at 573-475-8785

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-12952)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVtcc_0ag7NIUy00

816 Glenn Dr., Sikeston, 63801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great family home ready to move into! This home has 3 levels, Some of the features include large Sun room with heat and cooling and large 80" flat screen TV. Enjoy and entertain this Summer enjoying nice in-ground pool. New windows New hot water heater.

For open house information, contact Sue Rogers, 1First Realty at 573-472-0012

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-12755)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sikeston Updates

Sikeston Updates

Sikeston, MO
148
Followers
241
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Sikeston, MO
Sikeston, MO
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Plumbing#Fur#Irrigation System#Mcdonald Realty#Usda Loan Program#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Take a look at these homes on the market in Newark

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Janki Patel - 925-989-8998 - East facing beauty in sought after Heritage Pointe Community. Built by Pulte this home is Light bright and airy
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $69,900

Why rent when you could own your own home!? Welcome to this cozy house in the city of Auburn. Just shy of 2,000 square feet, this property is sure to accommodate all of your needs! Many updates have been completed over the last few years, including the complete tear down of an outdated Florida sunroom. It has since been turned into a covered back porch oasis, complimented by new landscaping and a quaint fire-pit setup in the backyard. Entering through the back porch door, you are welcomed into the open kitchen with enough space to make it eat-in, or the formal dining room can be utilized for your larger gatherings. Off of the kitchen you will find the remodeled full bathroom and also the bonus room that is being used as an office / first floor laundry room plus a large storage closet. This could be used as a first floor bedroom. The living room is large enough to hold an array of seating, perfect for lounging and movie nights! 3 good size bedrooms upstairs, one with walk-in closet!
Wayne County, OHFarm and Dairy

21.7 Acres, 5 bedroom home, bank barn, shop, horses, implements, and misc.

21.7 Acres * 5/Bedroom Home * 36 x 48 Bank-Barn 32 x 48 Shop * Tillable Acreage. Implements * Household * Wayne Co. Here you will find country living with a 5-bedroom ranch home, large bank-barn, machinery shed, and shop all on 21+ acres of prime real estate. The home, built in 2007, features 5 bedrooms, along with kitchen, dining, and living room all with hardwood flooring. The full walk-out basement gives extra storage space with canning room and root cellar. The home is heated with wood and serviced with a private well, no septic on property.
Interior Designrismedia.com

Pros and Cons of Converting Your Attic Space

Your attic can serve many different roles in your home. Families often place boxes of old clothing, books and holiday decorations in the attic and rarely go up there. But, in some cases, an attic can be so much more than just storage space. If you need additional living space, converting your attic space might be the solution, but there are potential problems to consider. Explore the pros and cons of converting your attic space before taking on your next home renovation project.
Home & Gardendixonpilot.com

How To Use Your Garage as a Living Space

When we’re searching for more space or need a fun place to hang out, we often overlook the garage as a possibility. Get ready for your creative wheels to start turning as we discuss how to use your garage as a living space. Zoning and Permits. Before making any plans...
Rockland, MEmainebiz.biz

Three Rockland waterfront properties packaged as single listing

The owners of three commercial properties on the Rockland waterfront have joined together to offer the portfolio as a single development opportunity. Together, the properties comprise 8.77 acres with waterfront infrastructure and 55,050 square feet of industrial space on contiguous lots. They're located between the harbor and Main Street at the north end of the city’s downtown.
Tallahassee, FLtallahasseemagazine.com

American VIntage Markets: All for Vintage

A fun, marketplace inspired by the love of vintage and handmade, American Vintage Markets: Tallahassee, is pleased to bring together a wide array of carefully curated vendors who will showcase their best vintage-inspired, re-cycled, re-purposed, and re-imagined treasures. ​. At this festive market, you’ll be sure to find unique, vintage-inspired...

Comments / 0

Community Policy