Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pampa, TX

Top homes for sale in Pampa

Posted by 
Pampa Voice
Pampa Voice
 14 days ago

(Pampa, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pampa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRs1l_0ag7NHcF00

2319 N Mary-Ellen St, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful home on Mary Ellen that has everything your family will need, a large master bedroom, two living areas, an open dining area and den. Huge 14x24 storage/shop with electricity. Nice size backyard, sprinkler system, hardwood floors, new roof, newer A/C & heater coil. This great home is not in disrepair but needs those personal cosmetic updates to make this charmer the home of your dreams! For this reason the sellers are selling this home ''as is''. Steel siding on the eaves make this a very low maintenance property, so please check it out today!

For open house information, contact Dennis L. Edmondson, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12659)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iofcb_0ag7NHcF00

1530 Williston St, Pampa, 79065

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in None

Large rooms are an added bonus to this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with newer windows, newer floor furnace, remodeled bathroom, added insulation, location & original hardwood floors are just a few more bonuses. Must see today.

For open house information, contact P Louise Dills, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-20-12447)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdLFH_0ag7NHcF00

1625 N Zimmers St, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in None

GREAT 3 BR 2 Bath on Zimmers!!! Nice GRANITE in the kitchen and bathrooms with TILE flooring, new laminate wood just installed in the living room and bedrooms! MAN CAVE/SHE SHED in the back yard with ship lap and a bar! AWESOME neighborhood!

For open house information, contact Christy Parker, Quentin Williams Realtors at 806-669-2522

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12722)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heWQp_0ag7NHcF00

1337 Williston St, Pampa, 79065

4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,267 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious open concept in this 4 bedroom home located in an established neighborhood with beautiful trees. Original hardwood floors and a kitchen that fulfills your dreams with gourmet gas range, custom cabinetry and newer dishwasher. Owner's bedroom is isolated and the bath has a sauna/shower. Newer windows and crown molding throughout. Garage is oversized with newer doors and openers. There is a storm shelter built into the garage floor. Outside features newer sprinkler system and sod, storage building, covered patio with electricity, guttering, and double gate in back

For open house information, contact Patti Hudson, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12730)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Pampa Voice

Pampa Voice

Pampa, TX
59
Followers
233
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Pampa, TX
Real Estate
Pampa, TX
Business
City
Pampa, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homes For Sale#Sprinkler#Heater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy