Top homes for sale in Pampa

2319 N Mary-Ellen St, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful home on Mary Ellen that has everything your family will need, a large master bedroom, two living areas, an open dining area and den. Huge 14x24 storage/shop with electricity. Nice size backyard, sprinkler system, hardwood floors, new roof, newer A/C & heater coil. This great home is not in disrepair but needs those personal cosmetic updates to make this charmer the home of your dreams! For this reason the sellers are selling this home ''as is''. Steel siding on the eaves make this a very low maintenance property, so please check it out today!

1530 Williston St, Pampa, 79065 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in None

Large rooms are an added bonus to this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with newer windows, newer floor furnace, remodeled bathroom, added insulation, location & original hardwood floors are just a few more bonuses. Must see today.

1625 N Zimmers St, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in None

GREAT 3 BR 2 Bath on Zimmers!!! Nice GRANITE in the kitchen and bathrooms with TILE flooring, new laminate wood just installed in the living room and bedrooms! MAN CAVE/SHE SHED in the back yard with ship lap and a bar! AWESOME neighborhood!

1337 Williston St, Pampa, 79065 4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,267 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious open concept in this 4 bedroom home located in an established neighborhood with beautiful trees. Original hardwood floors and a kitchen that fulfills your dreams with gourmet gas range, custom cabinetry and newer dishwasher. Owner's bedroom is isolated and the bath has a sauna/shower. Newer windows and crown molding throughout. Garage is oversized with newer doors and openers. There is a storm shelter built into the garage floor. Outside features newer sprinkler system and sod, storage building, covered patio with electricity, guttering, and double gate in back

