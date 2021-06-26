Cancel
Fort Payne, AL

On the hunt for a home in Fort Payne? These houses are on the market

Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 14 days ago

(Fort Payne, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Payne. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQpnu_0ag7NGjW00

190 County Road 844, Mentone, 35984

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Custom East Brow Cabin in Mentone. The timber frame entrance, covered porch and portico invite you in. The living areas have beautiful vaulted wooden ceilings, Velux skylights & heated ,stained concrete floors & great views. A central stone fireplace & pizza oven offer a simple division to the open plan .The kitchen is loaded with a Viking gas stove, double ovens, granite, quartz island, farm sink and a large butlers pantry. The Master Suite is vaulted w/ 2 walk in closets, 2 toilets, walk in shower & walk in tub. Built to weather any storm & the home was constructed with concrete prefab panels, heavy insulation, hardy siding & a metal roof. An amazing shop has heated floors, tall rollup doors & an office w/bath. A great space for equipment, hobbies or work. Priced $649,000.00

For open house information, contact Heather Nicely, Bellora REALTORS llc at 256-605-0162

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1336817)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DgHjR_0ag7NGjW00

1880 County Road 642, Mentone, 35984

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Old Mentone Home Place fixer upper with additional rental on 2 acres. This 1950's ranch style home has the original pine floors and walls. a large kitchen, 2 BR /1.5 B , bonus room and a full laundry. There is a utility garage as well as a 2 car garage with workshop area an concrete floors. A double wide with ramp use currently as a rental and an additional shop is at the rear of the property. This is level land in a nice setting call today for showings $225,000.00

For open house information, contact Heather Nicely, Bellora REALTORS llc at 256-605-0162

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1336860)

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

