On the hunt for a home in Fort Payne? These houses are on the market

190 County Road 844, Mentone, 35984 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Custom East Brow Cabin in Mentone. The timber frame entrance, covered porch and portico invite you in. The living areas have beautiful vaulted wooden ceilings, Velux skylights & heated ,stained concrete floors & great views. A central stone fireplace & pizza oven offer a simple division to the open plan .The kitchen is loaded with a Viking gas stove, double ovens, granite, quartz island, farm sink and a large butlers pantry. The Master Suite is vaulted w/ 2 walk in closets, 2 toilets, walk in shower & walk in tub. Built to weather any storm & the home was constructed with concrete prefab panels, heavy insulation, hardy siding & a metal roof. An amazing shop has heated floors, tall rollup doors & an office w/bath. A great space for equipment, hobbies or work. Priced $649,000.00

1880 County Road 642, Mentone, 35984 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Old Mentone Home Place fixer upper with additional rental on 2 acres. This 1950's ranch style home has the original pine floors and walls. a large kitchen, 2 BR /1.5 B , bonus room and a full laundry. There is a utility garage as well as a 2 car garage with workshop area an concrete floors. A double wide with ramp use currently as a rental and an additional shop is at the rear of the property. This is level land in a nice setting call today for showings $225,000.00

