House hunt Altus: See what’s on the market now

1301 Karen Drive, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Move in ready home! New flooring throughout with new carpet and tile in the bathrooms. New main sewer line and pex plumbing under the home. Composition roof installed in 2019. This home features two living areas and a wood burning fireplace with blower. Large main bedroom and walk-in closet! The sliding glass door in the back livingroom leads out to the open patio shaded by a large tree.

None, Altus, 73521 6 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,645 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This home is for a large family with 6 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 1 large office which could be a 6th bedroom, two living areas, Wonderful kitchen with lots of storage and much more. This home is a must to see. When an Oklahoma Storm comes there is a 10X10 Storm Cellar in back yard!

1312 N York Street, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,999 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Motivated sellers! Come home to this cozy home only minutes for Altus AFB. This home offers 3 beds, 1 bath, and 924 square feet. The house feels larger than advertised. Off the living room, you'll find a good sized kitchen that has access to the attached 1 care garage. The house offers a large backyard with large, mature shade trees. Furthermore, the backyard comes along with a chain link fence.

1732 Crain Drive, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 813 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 3 bed 1.5 bath home is move in ready! Newly painted exterior! Newly cleaned carpet in the Livingroom and bedrooms. Kitchen includes a black and stainless gas range, Stainless refrigerator and Stainless Dishwasher. Large back yard with storage shed. The backyard is a good size, fenced and includes three large trees that provide a lot of shade!

