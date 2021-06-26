Cancel
Payson, AZ

Check out these homes on the Payson market now

Payson Post
(Payson, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Payson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mgcli_0ag7NEy400

8205 W Gibson Ranch Road, Payson, 85541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,161 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Schedule your showing right now because this one is awesome! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is light and bright with lots of windows and skylights, a cozy stone fireplace and an epic log staircase. The unique kitchen gives great flow for entertaining, the living room and master bedroom both have their own private access to the newer front deck and the views from every window of this home are fantastic. The 2 guest rooms upstairs are spacious and nicely separated for privacy. This dream home sits in the trees on 2 acres, of which the back acre could be split and sold or used for horses or lots of other things! There is circle drive, a deep 2 car carport/garage, private well, fully fenced yard, gate at entry, several forest roads for toys and hiking, RV parking and no HOA. Tour this home today!

For open house information, contact Terah Ruiz, COLDWELL BANKER BISHOP REALTY-PAYSON at 928-474-2216

Copyright © 2021 Central Arizona Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CABORAZ-84899)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCpo1_0ag7NEy400

1005 W Knotty Pine Circle, Payson, 85541

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,049,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,398 Square Feet | Built in 2002

HIGHLY MOTIVATED SELLER-JUST REDUCED $150K WON'T LAST!Privately situated on just over an acre in the gated community of Rim Ranch, this French country style home includes 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, an incredible home office suite, hobby room and oversize 3 car garage with separate workshop area. All on one level, the main home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen open to the main living area, formal dining room with patio, split bedroom plan, walk-in closets, skylights and wood burning fireplace. Guest quarters include one more bedroom and bathroom, craft/hobby room and large office with a half bath and fireplace. Warm and inviting finishes throughout include granite and marble counter-tops, natural stone and wood flooring and stacked stone interior detail. Outdoors, enjoy the multiple covered patios, custom hot tub and privacy afforded by more than an acre of tall trees and native plants. Low annual HOA fees of just $700 make Rim Ranch the best choice for luxury gated living in the Rim Country. Many of the furnishings may be available by separate bill of sale.

For open house information, contact Douglas A da Costa, RE/MAX Excalibur at 480-355-3500

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6243444)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Us2XM_0ag7NEy400

205 S Thomas Lane, Payson, 85541

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1975

As of the date of input, this is the least expensive site-built home in MLS in Payson or surrounding areas. Large lot, quiet dead-end street, home is dated but will provide sweat equity for the right buyer!

For open house information, contact Kay Adams, Desert 2 Mountain Realty at 480-654-6900

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6242214)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JA0cA_0ag7NEy400

256 W Homestead Lane, Payson, 85541

4 Beds 3 Baths | $780,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,559 Square Feet | Built in 2000

You're going to love this custom, Cedar Built Mountain Cabin in the gated community of Hunter Creek Ranch. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, covered patios/decks on all sides and USFS out back!. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter tops, custom Cherry & maple Cabinets. Shell stoneTravertine flooring and a large Maple butcher block island with prep sink. Master suite has a walk-in cedar closet, Jacuzzi bath and shower with double sink, and a gas log stove in the sitting area. Downstairs has a shop/man-cave area, oversized 2 car garage. The quality in craftsmanship really shows on this custom home. Built is 2000, but the roof, AC and tankless water heaters are all new!

For open house information, contact Max Dewitt, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6242998)

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

