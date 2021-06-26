Cancel
Walterboro, SC

Top homes for sale in Walterboro

Walterboro News Flash
 14 days ago

(Walterboro, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Walterboro. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxtqO_0ag7ND5L00

10245 Jefferies Highway, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Mobile Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful well built 2018 Clayton Doublewide, purchased and set up new in October 2019. Appliances included. Quiet seclusion on 10 acres. Great hunting area! 5 minutes from Canadys, 45 minutes from Summerville! 2 car carport remains with property. Gate at beginning of driveway. Driveway is in the process of being reconstructed with crush n run for a more solid driveway. Additional 13.78 acres available as well. For a total of 23.78 acres. New Survey was done to separate the 2. Buyer to verify ALL information deemed important such as sq ft, easements, etc

For open house information, contact Tasha Smith, Carolina Realty of the Lowctry at 843-379-6012

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-171324)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EY6s6_0ag7ND5L00

1214 Wichman Street, Walterboro, 29488

4 Beds 2 Baths | $358,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,417 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Are you looking to customize your home but do not want the stress and long process of a new build? Or an old home but with new and modern amenities? We may have the perfect fit! This brick home is nestled right in the heart of historic Walterboro. It features a grand front porch with brick arches perfect for that morning coffee. You are sure to love the original fireplaces, clawfoot tub and china cabinet built-ins. The home has four spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large kitchen and a mudroom/laundry room. This home has new siding, dormers, trim, electrical, plumbing, windows and a new roof. Buy this home and you can customize it to fit your life and style!

For open house information, contact Rachel Odum, Carolina Homes & Land Realty, LLC at 843-539-4444

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21011498)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkAaJ_0ag7ND5L00

600 Our Dream Lane, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 2 Baths | $188,000 | Mobile Home | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Welcome to 600 Our Dream Lane!! This adorable well maintain home has 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and is on approx. 10 acres of land with lots of privacy. Kitchen has been updated a few years back with new cabinets and kitchen counter tops. Master bedroom is off of the family room with the other 2 bedrooms off of the kitchen. All bedrooms with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Nice screen porch off of the kitchen with 2 ceiling fans. Cute cover porch entrance to screen porch. Two outbuilding on the property will remain. 3 acres of fenced pasture with small barn with 2 stables lean to the left of the barn with the possibly to finish off with 2 more stables. Approx. 1 acre for the yard and approx. 6 acres that is wooded with beautiful mature tress throughout the 6 acres. Also at the back tip of property there is a stream (Shereau Branch). Metal roof was added in 2013, Hot water heater 2019, Flooring in the family room was recently replaced. Called to today for more details

For open house information, contact Victoria Culpepper, C-21 Girardeau Realty & Const at 843-549-7512

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21011190)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmW8G_0ag7ND5L00

218 Enterprise Street, Walterboro, 29488

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Completely remolded ranch style house located on .34 acres. Inside the house there are new laminate hardwoods, fixtures, doors, and fresh paint. The open kitchen has granite countertops, large farm style sink, backsplash, and new appliances. The updated bathroom sits between the two good size bedrooms. House also has a new roof, HVAC, vinyl siding, windows, and septic. In the evenings, you can enjoy relaxing under the covered porch! This turn key house will not last long. Set your showing up today!

For open house information, contact James Skelton, Carolina Elite Real Estate at 843-212-8839

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21016930)

Walterboro, SC
With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

