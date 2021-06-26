Hannibal-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hannibal, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hannibal. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

231 Woodland, Hannibal, 63401 5 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,378 Square Feet | Built in 2007

5 BEDROOMS-3 BATHS-FULL BRICK RANCH-Hardwood Entry Foyer. Living Room w/ vaulted ceiling & electric fireplace-Semi-open floor plan w/ archway to Breakfast Nook & Kitchen w/ built in Desk. Black Stainless Steel appliances & SS farmhouse style sink convey. Formal Dining Room w/ Hardwood Floors. Main Level Laundry w/ cabinet storage. 2 Car garage features 1 side that is tandem for a 3rd vehicle or storage. Large Master Suite features a Walk In Closet, private Bathroom w/ double vanity, jetted tub & Walk In Shower. 2 more Bedrooms on the Main Level. Lower Level w/ Large Family Room, an area that could be turned into a 2nd Kitchen or a Bar. 2 conforming Bedrooms in the Basement & Full Bath. Utility garage that runs the depth of the house. There is a storage room w/ door. Backyard is fenced in. Deck overlooks the Backyard. Deck has been extended. Home has been very well maintained & seller has updated carpeting,faucets,light fixtures,paint,showerheads,countertops in 2 bathrooms and AC Unit.

52831 Amen Corner, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,568 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Located in Norwoods Subdivision just steps from the golf course this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home awaits a new owner. The private yard backs to trees, great for a firepit and tree house. The highlight of the main level is the three season sunroom just off the kitchen. The master suite is large with a tub and separate shower. In the basement you will find an oversized garage, a sleeping room, family room with custom bookshelves, a full bathroom and laundry room. Wanting a country setting on a hard surfaced road, this is the right property for you. New AC in 2019 and New Furnace in 2021.

3212 James Road, Hannibal, 63401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,204 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Through no fault of the sellers this home is back on the market! This cozy bungalow has original hardwood floors and 3 bedrooms of equal size. It also has an oversized lot that looks park-like. The dining room offers French doors out to the covered deck. The walkout basement houses the laundry room, a workshop area and offers tons of storage. Numerous updates have been completed including windows in 2006, a roof in 2017, A/C unit in 2018, bathroom in 2018, deck in 2017 and kitchen update in 2020. The kitchen appliances convey. The basement freezer and refrigerator could convey as well if desired.

20 Riverpoint Rd, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,810 Square Feet | Built in 1954

AVAILABLE AGAIN! Top of the line improvements to this exquisite Mid-Century Modern home on 7.4 Acres with a gorgeous view of the Mississippi River. Panoramic views from every angle with brand new windows installed in 2019. Vintage Kitchen with modern style metal cabinets, quartz countertops and top of the line appliances. Separate Laundry Room off the kitchen as well as spacious pantry. Formal Dining Room with hardwood flooring opens to the newly remodeled Sun-Room offering 4 season use. The Master Bedroom has a newly renovated Bathroom Suite and the Second Bedroom has an updated private Bath. The 3rd Bedroom Suite is located on the other side of the home for privacy. This room offers a Full Bath and Private Deck with a beautiful view of the river and rolling hills. The 4th Bedroom features a Murphy's Bed along with built in Closets, Dresser and Half Bath. Perfect for Overnight Guests or an office. Lower level garage has new glass front door that ties the style together. Call today!

