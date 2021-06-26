Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 14 days ago

(Uvalde, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Uvalde. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jW3rk_0ag7NBJt00

156 County Road 429 C, Uvalde, 78801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $258,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 2000

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on 12 acres with a 2 story Barn. Many updates, the kitchen has beautiful counter tops & a handy island. Land is partially cleared and there is a pen for livestock. You will love living the country life with Hill Country Views all around. Located 12 miles from Uvalde and only 11 miles from Concan Tx. Covered front porch for sitting outside and tree shaded front yard for enjoying the traditional country experience. If you love to garden or raise livestock, there is plenty of room for that! You will find deer, turkey and native wildlife that roam the area. Sturdy perimeter fencing and an electric gate to the house are additional features. If you're looking for country living, this will do it! Call today for an appointment to see this home.

For open house information, contact Michelle Robinson, Keller Williams Starr Realty at 830-261-1970

Copyright © 2021 UVALDE BOARD OF REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UBRTX-107411)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZelE_0ag7NBJt00

3213 Windmill Rd, Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Mobile Home | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Great family home! Open floor plan with large master and coffered ceilings. Master has a soaker tub and separate shower, double vanities. Large closets in all bedrooms. New Palm Harbor home has been very well cared for and ready for a new owner. Price is firm, bring your buyers!

For open house information, contact Krystyn Huffstutler-Reyes, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

Copyright © 2021 UVALDE BOARD OF REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UBRTX-107582)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqS7z_0ag7NBJt00

407 N Nueces, Camp Wood, 78833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Dating back to 1950's, this three-bedroom 2 bath two story home is pretty as a picture with it's stucco siding, well appointed yard & a stunning covered porch. Fully updated beautiful tile and bamboo hard wood flooring downstairs, & ample charming sash windows binging in tons of light. Upon entering the home you will find an open living room with fire place and dining area. The kitchen boast white quartz counter tops, updated cabinets and a black granite composite farm house sink.The lower bath has a frameless glass doors & charming tile shower. A large sunroom spans the full length of the rear of the home and opens up on to a rock patio & covered pavilion. The fully fenced in yard offers covered parking & in closed storage fronts Hwy 55 is feet from the Nueces River. $175,000.00

For open house information, contact Stacy Pannell, Pannell Real Estate at 830-597-4165

Copyright © 2021 UVALDE BOARD OF REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UBRTX-107566)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TW3EM_0ag7NBJt00

917 N Park, Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Recently remodeled 3/2 ready for a new family. Home is in great condition and move in ready. Large back yard, with covered parking and workshop. Case Number 514-154271 "HUD homes are sold as is", www.chronossolutions.com, www.HudHomeStore.com.

For open house information, contact Krystyn Huffstutler-Reyes, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

Copyright © 2021 UVALDE BOARD OF REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UBRTX-107463)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Uvalde Post

Uvalde Post

Uvalde, TX
71
Followers
235
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Glass#Country Living#Wood Flooring#Hill Country Views#Double K Real Estate#Pannell Real Estate#Hud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month. In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy