Uvalde-curious? These homes are on the market

156 County Road 429 C, Uvalde, 78801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $258,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 2000

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on 12 acres with a 2 story Barn. Many updates, the kitchen has beautiful counter tops & a handy island. Land is partially cleared and there is a pen for livestock. You will love living the country life with Hill Country Views all around. Located 12 miles from Uvalde and only 11 miles from Concan Tx. Covered front porch for sitting outside and tree shaded front yard for enjoying the traditional country experience. If you love to garden or raise livestock, there is plenty of room for that! You will find deer, turkey and native wildlife that roam the area. Sturdy perimeter fencing and an electric gate to the house are additional features. If you're looking for country living, this will do it! Call today for an appointment to see this home.

3213 Windmill Rd, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Mobile Home | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Great family home! Open floor plan with large master and coffered ceilings. Master has a soaker tub and separate shower, double vanities. Large closets in all bedrooms. New Palm Harbor home has been very well cared for and ready for a new owner. Price is firm, bring your buyers!

407 N Nueces, Camp Wood, 78833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Dating back to 1950's, this three-bedroom 2 bath two story home is pretty as a picture with it's stucco siding, well appointed yard & a stunning covered porch. Fully updated beautiful tile and bamboo hard wood flooring downstairs, & ample charming sash windows binging in tons of light. Upon entering the home you will find an open living room with fire place and dining area. The kitchen boast white quartz counter tops, updated cabinets and a black granite composite farm house sink.The lower bath has a frameless glass doors & charming tile shower. A large sunroom spans the full length of the rear of the home and opens up on to a rock patio & covered pavilion. The fully fenced in yard offers covered parking & in closed storage fronts Hwy 55 is feet from the Nueces River. $175,000.00

917 N Park, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Recently remodeled 3/2 ready for a new family. Home is in great condition and move in ready. Large back yard, with covered parking and workshop. Case Number 514-154271 "HUD homes are sold as is", www.chronossolutions.com, www.HudHomeStore.com.

