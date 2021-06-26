On the hunt for a home in Mineral Wells? These houses are on the market

(Mineral Wells, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mineral Wells than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

124 Cottongame Road, Weatherford, 76088 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

JUST STARTING* New construction home on 1 acre with nice features and plenty of elbow room. This home in the new Cool Place Estates will feature a large living area and master suite with granite counter tops, split bedrooms, large walk in closet and step in shower. The kitchen has a large pantry, island, and stainless appliances. Outside the home has a large covered patio with a wood burning fireplace. You can still pick your colors if you hurry. Conestoga Plan 2000 ft.

For open house information, contact James Bransom, Bransom Real Estate at 817-444-5100

808 Beetham Road, Mineral Wells, 76067 4 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beyond Expectations, This Amazingly Updated Home is totally Move In Ready. Four Bedroom Two Baths defines your relaxing lifestyle. Granite, Carpet and Luxury Plank Flooring. Beyond the Limits On Updates. Open Living Concept with nothing left to change. Eat in Kitchen Dining with Breakfast Bar. Split Bedrooms and Separate Utility. Fenced and Covered Patio. Landscaped. Centrally Located and Close to Shopping.

For open house information, contact Margaret Terry, SOURCE 1 REAL ESTATE - Mineral Wells at 940-325-9144

1 Longhorn Road, Mineral Wells, 76067 4 Beds 4 Baths | $452,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 1978

NEW ROOF!!!!Large, heavily treed corner lot with circular drive and beautiful brick fencing. Over 4000 sq. ft. of living space. The home has been updated with neew paint, bathrooms and more. The home has room to entertain, with a media room, a large game room with over sized bar top and almost 3 acres. The next-gen part of the house could be used for aging parents, teenagers needing more independence, guest quarters or simply as a wing of the house. The NG part has living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and large closet. Storage galor with walk in closest throughout and nice built-ins in the family room and in next-gen area. The shop is 30x40 for added storage and hobbies. Owner Financing Available.

For open house information, contact Deja Parker, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

591 S Swanson Road, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $679,900 | Farm | 1,766 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Beautiful 14.558 acre property with charming 1766 sq. ft., 3 bd 2 bath true farmhouse! AG Exempt, Coastal hay producing pastures w large shade trees, stocked tank & dock. Fenced & cross-fenced. Large barn w-stall, tack-feed room, hay loft, storage & room for parking. Three horse stalls & huge outdoor arena w-electric. Chutes & holding pens. Greenhouse, raised garden, pear, peach, apple, plum, & pecan trees! Large covered patio. Relax in the above ground pool overlooking this gorgeous property. The well maintained home has a metal roof, hardwood flooring & HUGE master suite w-rock fireplace. Conveniently located 4.6 ml from Hwy 281 & 4.2 ml from the Baker Hotel! Seller to include a 1 yr home warranty!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Weaver, Berkshire HathawayHS PenFed TX at 214-901-7993