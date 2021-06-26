Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

House hunt Bainbridge: See what’s on the market now

Bainbridge Digest
 14 days ago

(Bainbridge, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bainbridge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTBQe_0ag7N9dg00

2115 Back Lake Circle, Bainbridge, 39819

3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,141 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Quiet location in the Lake Douglas Area....This three bedroom, two bath home is simply timeless. As you enter the front door you will immediately be drawn into the foyer and greeted with hardwood floors. The formal dining room is to you right and large enough for the entire family to enjoy formal dinners. The family room just beyond has vaulted ceilings and overlooks the private back yard and patio. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and enough room for the entire family to help out with meal prep! The sunny breakfast nook will be the place to enjoy a family meal and share stories of the day. The split bedroom floor plan gives privacy to everyone. The master overlooks a sunny side yard and is large enough to have a private retreat area for Mom and Dad. Adjoining the master and the family room is a sunroom. Enjoy your morning coffee here or use as a home office area. The guest bedrooms are large enough to have a king sized bed. The updated bath will be a joy for guests or the kids. The two car carport also features a "man cave." The man of the family will be happy tinker away in his own space. There is a work bench and extra storage for tools. This home is in EXCELLENT condition and waiting for you. Don't hesitate because homes are selling quickly now. Call for your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Marcie Miller, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-9738)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3Lzf_0ag7N9dg00

2008 Ashton Way, Bainbridge, 39819

5 Beds 5 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,570 Square Feet | Built in 1992

WORLD CLASS RESIDENCE....once in a rare while will a truly magnificent home such as this be available. This home reflects only the very best. Upon entering the foyer you will see the elegant wood staircase and two story cathedral ceiling. With its high ceilings and gleaming hardwoods this spacious 5 bedroom brick home provides over 5570 sq. feet for gracious living. Formal dining room, private home office, get-lost size closets, sun room, library, computer/study room and a game room, attached two car garage and detached additional garage and work shop and so much more. All this located in Douglas Hills Subdivision. Please call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Marcie Miller, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-9909)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaQXa_0ag7N9dg00

11 Babcock Road, Colquitt, 39837

4 Beds 3 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,580 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Convenient for Miller and Decatur counties. Approximately 5 miles from Colquitt and 15 miles from Bainbridge. Washer and dryer. Bay window. Large living room and dining area. Open kitchen and den combination with fireplace.

For open house information, contact Parks Callan, Cypress Bottom Realty, LLC at 229-220-1075

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-9908)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dA69e_0ag7N9dg00

725 Rose Circle, Bainbridge, 39819

3 Beds 1 Bath | $155,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Listing Agent is owner. Listing Agent is related to Listing Broker. 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Home is currently occupied

For open house information, contact Willis Miller, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-9868)

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

