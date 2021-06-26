Cancel
Elko, NV

Check out these Elko homes on the market

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 14 days ago

(Elko, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elko than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cjy6B_0ag7N6zV00

1396 Arroyo Seco Circle, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Immediately greeted by a cozy covered front patio an ideal spot for sipping your morning coffee. This beautiful home offers 1574 sq ft all on one level. The colors and finishes of this home boast a breathtaking charm. Home rests on a fully landscaped corner lot. It features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. The spacious living room features a built in entertainment stand with charming brick accent wall, laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, a raised bar island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances including over head microwave, dishwasher, and a gas range with double oven. A COOKS DREAM!. Dining room area adjacent to kitchen with plenty of room for large dining table.All rooms are spacious. Master suite features a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and your own doorway to the back deck. The master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower , and a over sized jetted tub. The fully fenced backyard has a huge deck perfect for entertaining. This home wont last long! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Colette Reynolds, EXP Realty at 702-727-1050

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620513)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkD0a_0ag7N6zV00

156 Douglas Street, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1935

This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Has plenty of driveway space with covered carport . Its beautifully stucco all around, fully fenced. Plenty of space through out the home inside & out , shed stays with home.

For open house information, contact Perla Rodriguez, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3619907)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EUEC_0ag7N6zV00

2442 Khoury Lane, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 4 Baths | $328,000 | Townhouse | 2,235 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bathroom townhome. This home is over 2200 square feet with a 2 car attached garage. On the main floor you will find the half bath, the living room featuring a gas fireplace, the kitchen which boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an eat in dining area, and sliding glass doors leading out to the balcony. Upstairs you will find 2 full bathrooms, 3 of the 4 bedrooms, and laundry room. The master suite is large and has double sinks, a tiled shower, and a separate soaker tub.

For open house information, contact Colette Reynolds, EXP Realty at 702-727-1050

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620543)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMEpQ_0ag7N6zV00

5725 Teton Street, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This property features new roofs on both the house and HUGE insulated garage, 2 wood burning stoves, a chicken coop, and a pump house that is large enough to serve as extra storage. It is fully fenced and has mature trees with a drip system. The views of the mountains are stunning and it is close to town but feels like country living!

For open house information, contact Kristie Brady, Elko Realty Llc at 775-777-3556

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620454)

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

