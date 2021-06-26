Cancel
Lawrenceburg, TN

House hunt Lawrenceburg: See what’s on the market now

Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 14 days ago

(Lawrenceburg, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lawrenceburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6jT2_0ag7N4E300

16 Westside Rd, Lawrenceburg, 38464

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,630 Square Feet | Built in 1973

You'll love the open concept of this newly renovated home nestled on a shady lot with beautiful views from the second floor 12x12 sundeck. 6 foot fenced yard, 10x14 patio. New roof, vinyl siding, new paint, new bathrooms with granite tops, ceramic tile in the master, new commodes & sinks, new kitchen countertops, new windows & patio door, new fans & lights plus gorgeous exposed beams & laminate floors. Partial finished basement.

For open house information, contact Ron Fisher, RE/MAX PROS at 931-762-1126

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2260747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJ0Gb_0ag7N4E300

530 5Th St, Lawrenceburg, 38464

2 Beds 1 Bath | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,043 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Charming home, great for first time home buyer or investment. Large lot, beautiful fenced back yard. Selling AS IS. Cash or conventional. Just needs some TLC. Second story room is approx. 200 sq ft for extra storage or make into a play room or possible bedroom.

For open house information, contact Glenda Stutts, Flora Mid-South Realty at 931-762-4247

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2264749)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uE0DD_0ag7N4E300

151 Dunkle Rd, E, Lawrenceburg, 38464

3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1987

A great starter home in a very desired location east of Lawrenceburg in the New Prospect community in a quiet neighborhood. Large back yard with lots of room for the kids to play and family get togethers. Nice 8 X 14 deck, 30 X 20 shed large enough for lots of storage and can be used for a one car garage. Well kept with 1 year old metal roof, replacement windows. A must see.

For open house information, contact Ron Fisher, RE/MAX PROS at 931-762-1126

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2244384)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kzeo_0ag7N4E300

1155 W Point Rd, Lawrenceburg, 38464

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on 1.5 acre lot. Needs some repair. Home is being sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact Blaine Kilburn, RE/MAX PROS at 931-762-1126

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2248543)

Lawrenceburg News Beat

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

