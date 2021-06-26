House hunt Lawrenceburg: See what’s on the market now

(Lawrenceburg, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lawrenceburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

16 Westside Rd, Lawrenceburg, 38464 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,630 Square Feet | Built in 1973

You'll love the open concept of this newly renovated home nestled on a shady lot with beautiful views from the second floor 12x12 sundeck. 6 foot fenced yard, 10x14 patio. New roof, vinyl siding, new paint, new bathrooms with granite tops, ceramic tile in the master, new commodes & sinks, new kitchen countertops, new windows & patio door, new fans & lights plus gorgeous exposed beams & laminate floors. Partial finished basement.

530 5Th St, Lawrenceburg, 38464 2 Beds 1 Bath | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,043 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Charming home, great for first time home buyer or investment. Large lot, beautiful fenced back yard. Selling AS IS. Cash or conventional. Just needs some TLC. Second story room is approx. 200 sq ft for extra storage or make into a play room or possible bedroom.

151 Dunkle Rd, E, Lawrenceburg, 38464 3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1987

A great starter home in a very desired location east of Lawrenceburg in the New Prospect community in a quiet neighborhood. Large back yard with lots of room for the kids to play and family get togethers. Nice 8 X 14 deck, 30 X 20 shed large enough for lots of storage and can be used for a one car garage. Well kept with 1 year old metal roof, replacement windows. A must see.

1155 W Point Rd, Lawrenceburg, 38464 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on 1.5 acre lot. Needs some repair. Home is being sold AS-IS.

