River Falls, WI

Top homes for sale in River Falls

River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
(River Falls, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in River Falls than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1441 Willow Lane, Prescott, 54021

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Duplex | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 2020

THE EXCITEMENT IS BUILDING!! To-be Built twin homes w/upgrades galore. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including master, granite countertops, SS appliances, Heat & Glo fireplace, Andersen 400 Series Windows, custom cabinets, vinyl plank & carpet floors, 3 panel doors, in-floor heat, vaulted ceilings, sun room, sodded & landscaped yard, sprinkler system, premium vinyl siding w/stone accents, insulated & sheet rocked 2 car garage, 1754 finished square feet, patio, & so much more. Pics from similar home. CALL NOW TO PICK YOUR LOT!

For open house information, contact Craig Pechacek, WESTconsin Realty LLC at 715-386-1700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5657881)

845 Cedarberry Court, Hudson, 54016

5 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,960 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This gorgeous home on 2+ acres is on a quiet cul-de-sac in the town of Hudson. When you enter the house your eye is drawn to the large space & over-sized picture window that overlooks the back yard. The ML is one large open space for living, dining and cooking. The kitchen has an over-sized center island, dual ovens, tons of custom cabinetry and hood, farm sink, stainless steel appliances and subway tile back splash. Also on the ML is an office, 1/2 BA and mudroom. The UL has 3 BR, full bath, laundry, huge bonus room and the owner's suite with heated floors in the BA, walk in shower stall, soaking tub, dual sinks custom cabinet and w/i closet. In the LL you will find stained concrete, heated floors throughout a huge rec/family room, 2 BR, a full BA, a flex space and another laundry/storage room. The garage is heated/insulated with a drain and over-sized for plenty of storage and work space. Outside are 2 storage sheds and a fire pit. Call today for your virtual or in-person tour.

For open house information, contact Mary Yacoub-Raad, Keller Williams Rlty Integrity* at 715-377-4700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5687387)

99-101 Hwy 35, Troy Twp, 54022

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Location is awesome, property has acreage and TWO shops including huge pole bldg and heated two stall separate garage. Great for the contractor! 4 bedroom 2 bath home situated in the back of the property. Great highway access on the northern outskirt of River Falls. The area is growing rapidly. The front parcel of land is zoned commercial, a contractor's DREAM, 490 ft of frontage! This piece of property is adjacent to both highways 35 & 65 just north of River Falls WI. OUTSTANDING highway access • The land has 3 separate buildings on location. Single family property (4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage and unfinished lower level) great office areas within home. ~ Additional 2 car garage (heated and complete with bathroom) 80 x 60 pole building (gravel floor) • Easy highway access • next to 124 capacity St Croix Valley Park and Ride • excellent development opportunity for Gas station, distribution center, convenience store, storage facility, etc. • U of W River Falls campus just down the road.

For open house information, contact Kevin Sutton, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-5252

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5701785)

1444 Riviera Avenue S, Lake Saint Croix Beach, 55043

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,145,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,844 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Updated home with walls of windows and patio doors, open floor plan which allows for tons of natural light and breathtaking eastern river views. This home includes grandfathered space and dock just steps from your door. The attention to detail in this home is obvious with high-end finishes throughout, including the cook’s kitchen. One level living including an amazing owner’s suite with wonderful river views, fireplace and access to the deck. The main floor guest bedroom walks thru to an updated bath with a steam shower. Relax by one of the 2 other fireplaces while surrounded by windows that offer a strong connection to the outdoors and the St. Croix River. Lower level boasts wet bar, sauna, great entertaining area and additional bedrooms. Outdoor space is a retreat with huge river-facing deck for entertaining, or relax on the lower stamped concrete patio with hot tub. Great location with nearby bike trails. Completely updated leaves nothing to be done but enjoy your best life!

For open house information, contact Laurie Dick, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5752431)

River Falls News Alert

River Falls News Alert

River Falls, WI
