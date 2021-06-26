Cancel
Defuniak Springs, FL

Defuniak Springs-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 14 days ago

(Defuniak Springs, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Defuniak Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6Q5v_0ag7N2Sb00

284 E Iris East Lane, Defuniak Springs, 32433

3 Beds 2 Baths | $138,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2018

NEW Lowered Price. Close to the new industrial park off I-10, between DeFuniak Springs and Crestview a New 3 bedroom, 2 bath well-maintained mobile home on three lots on paved road. Plenty of room for expansion or add carport or shop. Make this your new home, immaculate shape and move in ready. Make an offer now. You won't find this size lot with new home at this price!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Maxwell, Engel & Volkers 30A Beaches at 850-213-2800

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46TZa3_0ag7N2Sb00

537 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Defuniak Springs, 32433

4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Spacious four bedroom two bathroom manufactured home on just under half an acre lot located close to town! This beautiful home has an easy flow and open floor plan with the living room leading you into the kitchen, dining area, and additional family room which makes this home perfect for entertaining. There is vinyl flooring in all wet areas. Outside, there is a covered deck which would be great for grilling on those long summer days. Come and see this home today and make it yours!

For open house information, contact Briana C Burgess, Southern Choice Properties Llc at 850-951-4828

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0f4S_0ag7N2Sb00

1192 Oakwood Lakes Boulevard, Defuniak Springs, 32433

3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Come see what this beautiful upgraded house has to offers! You will be greeted with a beautiful open floor plan. The living area has a vaulted ceiling, shiplap focal wall, and LVP flooring. The kitchen has tile flooring, farm house sink, brick backsplash, new countertops, custom breakfast bar and walk in pantry. All of the stainless steel appliances are around 3 years old. This house features a split floor plan. The master bedroom has carpet and a trey ceiling with custom shiplap. The on suite master bathroom has a double vanity and huge walk in closet. Near the kitchen, you have a large walk in laundry room with a custom brick wall and floating shelves. Both other bedrooms have carpet and large closets.

For open house information, contact Brooklyn N Chapman, Century 21 Coast Properties at 850-200-0523

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEJXl_0ag7N2Sb00

18 Deer Trail Ct, Defuniak Springs, 32433

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautifully Kept Home on Corner Lot, in Hunter’s Ridge. Interior Offers: Neutral Paint Color; Natural Light; Tall Ceilings; Vinyl Flooring with Carpet in the Bedrooms; Open Kitchen with Plenty Cabinets and a Spacious Dining Area; a Split Bedroom Design; and a Screen Porch for Morning Coffee or Relaxing on Your Off Days. Exterior Offers: Low Maintenance Brick Front and Vinyl Siding; Mature Landscaping; 2 Car Garage; and Large Corner Lot; within an Earshot and Walking Distance to the Walton High School. Great Family Friendly Neighborhood For Your Children and Loved Ones.

For open house information, contact DEBRA FALL, RE/MAX HORIZONS REALTY at 850-476-6000

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved.

See more property details
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

