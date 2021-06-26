Cancel
Morgan City, LA

On the hunt for a home in Morgan City? These houses are on the market

Morgan City Dispatch
(Morgan City, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Morgan City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRQzL_0ag7N1Zs00

911 Teche Road, Morgan City, 70380

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Spacious Home is located in the Berwick School District! This charming home has much space with living room, separate large den with fireplace, kitchen with dining room attached, rear yard access, covered patio, workshop under roof attached and has been well maintained. Looking for a Move in Ready Home? This Home Could be Perfect for Your Family! Call Calyn Welch Today @ 985-518-3091 to Schedule Your Private Viewing.

For open house information, contact Calyn Welch, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10987426)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avSqB_0ag7N1Zs00

211 Kathleen St., Patterson, 70392

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1994

NEW REDUCED PRICE! MOTIVATED SELLER! Beautiful Spacious Peaceful Lot is the Setting for this Lovely Immaculate Home! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street with rear view of Kemper Williams Park make this home the perfect place to call home. The charming home has an open concept that has a large family room with fireplace and raised vaulted ceiling. Many great features include but not limited to an open living area with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, kitchen with eat at bar and stainless stove/oven, new privacy wood fenced in rear yard, workshop attached, large covered patio that is perfect for entertaining to relax and enjoy. Make this Your New Home Today! Call Brenda Simon @ 985-518-3090 to schedule your private viewing.

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10993444)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzeDu_0ag7N1Zs00

338 Mike Drive, Patterson, 70392

3 Beds 2 Baths | $143,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in Ready! Many Great Features include but not limited to a spacious Family Room with Fireplace and Built-ins, Kitchen/Dining, rear yard access, large covered patio and more. Some updates recently could make this home perfect for your family. Call Valerie Today @ 985-518-3370 to Schedule your Private Viewing!

For open house information, contact Valerie Crappell, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10974594)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NT2l8_0ag7N1Zs00

1127 Francis Street, Patterson, 70392

3 Beds 1 Bath | $147,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,007 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Check out this super cute and 100% remodeled home in an established neighborhood with HUGE backyard complete with a shop that is wired for power! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home with 1007 sq ft has an open floor plan, granite countertops, beautiful and durable laminated wood floors, custom cabinetry, crown moldings, and nickel finished hardware. Enjoy the large carport for parking or for entertaining. The backyard has several beautiful shade trees and is completely fenced in.

For open house information, contact Melissa Trahan, Your Southern Real Estate Co. at 337-385-2112

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21005365)

ABOUT

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

