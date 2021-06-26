Cancel
Cleveland, GA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Cleveland

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 14 days ago

(Cleveland, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cleveland. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxRg3_0ag7My1V00

0 Soapstone Dr, Cornelia, 30531

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,138 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Built by EMC Homes GA. Move-In Ready Early 2021. The Abington Plan. FULL BASEMENT! $8,000 towards purchase price with use of preferred lender. Two-Story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath open concept home features large kitchen open to family room with center island. Separate dining room. Spacious Master with en-suite bathroom, featuring dual sink vanity, and separate tub and shower. 2 additional bedrooms with plenty of space, BONUS room can be used as 4th bedroom/office/etc. Laundry room on 2nd level. Stock Photos.

For open house information, contact Tracey Carden, Peggy Slappey Properties at 770-932-3440

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8839070)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdtdw_0ag7My1V00

280 Wilfar Strassee, Helen, 30545

6 Beds 5 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,100 Square Feet | Built in 2001

INNSBRUCK, NORTH GEORGIA'S PREMIER GOLF COMMUNITY! Sitting on one of the premier parcels at the 7th tee, this home is everything you could wish for and more. Offering golf course and mountain views, come home to a quiet relaxing neighborhood. Surround yourself in nature as you enjoy the quiet mountain life from your private porch. Or have the entire family over as there's plenty of room and more. Downstairs area is perfect to turn into an in law suite! You will also find golf cart parking, and a wine cellar!

For open house information, contact BILLY SPAIN, EXP Realty, LLC. at 888-959-9461

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6874312)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wSoE_0ag7My1V00

811 Hooper Road, Cleveland, 30528

6 Beds 5 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,600 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Luxurious mountain living can be yours in this private retreat. Formerly used as a bed and breakfast, this home has plenty of room for large or small families to play, or for an income producing property. Horse lovers can take advantage of dirt roads and surrounding wooded areas. The large deck is great for entertaining while overlooking the fenced in backyard. Inside, spacious rooms abound. The expansive kitchen has granite countertops and is open to the great room with its impressive, stacked stone fireplace. There is an owner's wing on the main level with cathedral ceilings and wonderful views. Upstairs there is a bedroom and space for more play while overlooking the great room. So much attention to detail! Look at the iron work on the stairs! Downstairs you will find 4 more bedrooms and two full baths. There is another stone fireplace in a spacious living room and a kitchenette. So much potential. Let your imagination wander in this peaceful mountain setting!

For open house information, contact Mike Stake & Associates, Concierge Real Estate Services at 803-226-0881

Copyright © 2021 Aiken MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSC-117096)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Ls3J_0ag7My1V00

163 Sequoia Trace, Cleveland, 30528

3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Cabin | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Relax to the sounds of RUSHING CREEK and WATERFALL of this luxurious cabin with amazing income potential. Paradise. The name of this 3BR/3BA oasis says it all. The serene scenery of the creek has been a witness to many engagements & intimate wedding ceremonies. Great location about 20 minutes from Helen, Ga for all entertainment, shopping, dining, and famous Helen festivals & attractions! Spectacular natural wood finishes, plenty of natural lighting & a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the great room. One master bedroom on the main level with full bathroom. The second master suite is upstairs w/ a queen bed along with one full bath. The lower level has one bedroom, an additional sleeping area plus a large game room/living area & one full bath. Step out on the porch & enjoy all the sights and sounds of nature while relaxing, sipping your coffee/wine, or grilling out! Hot tub & ALL outdoor & indoor furniture is included with the sale. Sleeps 8 people. This spot is perfect also for big groups like large family reunions, weddings, as there are other cabin rentals available in this community that can be booked from one management company. Make this your vacation home, a great weekend get-a-way, your first investment property, or diversify your portfolio with this ready-made income-producing property with a history of bringing up to $60,000 per year. Option to have the best of both worlds to use it yourself as a private getaway and rent it out when you are not! This is turn-key & offers the current management company located 2 mins away. Your future rental income is already secured - you will be making money the day you close. Other rustic cabins available for a buyer looking to purchase a larger portfolio of a ready-made income property.

For open house information, contact JOANNA KRAUZ, Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners at 678-318-5000

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6903685)

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland, GA
ABOUT

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

