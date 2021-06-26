Cancel
Nogales, AZ

Check out these Nogales homes on the market

Nogales Times
Nogales Times
(Nogales, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nogales than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWVWj_0ag7Mx8m00

3040 N Park Circle, Nogales, 85621

4 Beds 5 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,483 Square Feet | Built in 2004

A must-see exquisitely remodeled luxury home and nestled in the heart of Meadow Hills. Beautiful open island kitchen Fabulous family room with fireplace. Huge backyard with large covered patio, chimney, and built-in BBQ, the house has patios all the sides, privacy, serenity, and cozy spaces. The House has 12' ceilings, generous owner suite, 3-Car Garage, NO HOA 4BR, 5BA, guest house & rec room 1 full Bathroom, designed to capture the warmth, charming and Inviting Home.

For open house information, contact Crispina Ornelas-Ibarrola, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-428-0444

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22110757)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTuwe_0ag7Mx8m00

3191 N Edith Place, Nogales, 85621

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,653 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Welcome to Southern Arizona's best kept secret. From arguably the most incredible year-round weather and a short drive to the relaxing lakes surrounding the city. Find your home surrounded by mesmerizing mountains and hiking trails just a few steps away. Be welcomed by your own gorgeous custom iron gate entrance that welcomes you to your very own 34 ACRE driveway. Some of the most picturesque views of the land in the most desired Vista De Cielo neighborhood with all the privacy in the world accompany this property. Upon entering the gate you will drive up a scenic path all the way up to the top of the hill where your home awaits you. Within the home you will see a multitude of fixtures that will catch your eye from the kitchen full of Viking appliances to the high vaulted ceilings with wooden beams that give the home the hacienda/villa character the home does such an amazing job at capturing. Each room in the home has a breathtaking view of the beautiful landscape of one of the most peaceful and safest cities in the United States. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own 34 acres with the potential to subdivide the land to create investment opportunities or create your own cul de sac of homes and form your very own neighborhood. We are excited to welcome you to your future desert oasis home!

For open house information, contact Benjamin Marquez, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6216282)

