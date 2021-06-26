Cancel
Deming, NM

House hunt Deming: See what’s on the market now

Deming Journal
 14 days ago

(Deming, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Deming than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cUyT_0ag7MvNK00

1301 S Suncrest Drive, Deming, 88030

2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Attention buyers! This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home situated on a corner lot centrally located in town with close access to I-10. Great property for first time home buyers and investors. Property is to be sold as is. Kitchen appliances convey. Lot sq. footage to be determined by buyer.

For open house information, contact Patricia Olson, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2101935)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NP6k_0ag7MvNK00

9175 Sw Lucca Road, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wow! This home shows so well! Do you love a clean, crisp, and bright home? Then this is the place for you! Located just south of Deming, this immaculate home sits on 1.2 fenced acres. 1,618 square feet. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 3 car garage (2 car attached, 1 car detached). Refrigerated air. Country living with spectacular views of the Florida Mountains. Plenty of RV parking. Located off a paved road. Domestic well (new pressure tank 5/2021), septic, propane. Seller states roof was replaced 11/2017. Easy access to I-10, Las Cruces, El Paso Airport, Silver City, Lordsburg, Mexico. Schedule your appointment to view this great home with the great view today!

For open house information, contact Jennifer C Goodman, Enchanted Sun Realty at 575-532-5406

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2101804)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OuKW_0ag7MvNK00

5355 Se Franklin Road, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1980

ATTN HORSE LOVERS!! This Beautiful Ranch Style Home sitting on a clean 1 Acre lot is a Must See! Sellers have done many upgrades in the past year: New Elastomeric Roof Coating, New Master Cool unit, New furnace, 2yr old well pump, New windows in front of home. retiled all the common areas in the home, interior and exterior freshly painted, New fixtures throughout, the guest bathroom was redone an Auto drip system was installed. Interior Accent Adobe-like brick walls gives this charming Home Genuine a Country feel! It also features an original sound system, lots of natural light, Spacious walk-in Pantry and lots of storage! The huge attached sunroom and Cover Patio is perfect for gatherings and Entertaining Friends and Family and plenty of room for a Pool! The sun room has sliding doors that open up to a great sized covered steel frame covered Patio. This Home offers an oversized 2 car detached garage with a 2bd and 3/4ba. Casita, Studio or In-laws quarter's, Income Property or just extra storage! Lots

For open house information, contact Kimberly James, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2101856)

Deming, NM
With Deming Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

