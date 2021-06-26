House hunt Deming: See what’s on the market now

(Deming, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Deming than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1301 S Suncrest Drive, Deming, 88030 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Attention buyers! This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home situated on a corner lot centrally located in town with close access to I-10. Great property for first time home buyers and investors. Property is to be sold as is. Kitchen appliances convey. Lot sq. footage to be determined by buyer.

9175 Sw Lucca Road, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wow! This home shows so well! Do you love a clean, crisp, and bright home? Then this is the place for you! Located just south of Deming, this immaculate home sits on 1.2 fenced acres. 1,618 square feet. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 3 car garage (2 car attached, 1 car detached). Refrigerated air. Country living with spectacular views of the Florida Mountains. Plenty of RV parking. Located off a paved road. Domestic well (new pressure tank 5/2021), septic, propane. Seller states roof was replaced 11/2017. Easy access to I-10, Las Cruces, El Paso Airport, Silver City, Lordsburg, Mexico. Schedule your appointment to view this great home with the great view today!

5355 Se Franklin Road, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1980

ATTN HORSE LOVERS!! This Beautiful Ranch Style Home sitting on a clean 1 Acre lot is a Must See! Sellers have done many upgrades in the past year: New Elastomeric Roof Coating, New Master Cool unit, New furnace, 2yr old well pump, New windows in front of home. retiled all the common areas in the home, interior and exterior freshly painted, New fixtures throughout, the guest bathroom was redone an Auto drip system was installed. Interior Accent Adobe-like brick walls gives this charming Home Genuine a Country feel! It also features an original sound system, lots of natural light, Spacious walk-in Pantry and lots of storage! The huge attached sunroom and Cover Patio is perfect for gatherings and Entertaining Friends and Family and plenty of room for a Pool! The sun room has sliding doors that open up to a great sized covered steel frame covered Patio. This Home offers an oversized 2 car detached garage with a 2bd and 3/4ba. Casita, Studio or In-laws quarter's, Income Property or just extra storage! Lots

