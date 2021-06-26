Check out these homes for sale in Hillsboro now
(Hillsboro, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on 2.5 useable acres. Large front and back yard, play set, and fire pit area for entertaining! Located 5 miles from Tranquility State Wildlife area, 14 miles from Hillsboro, and 11 miles from Seaman - this home really does offer it all.
2532 sq.ft., 2 story farmhouse on 3.276 acre wooded setting! 4 or 5 BR, 1.5BA floorplan! Original staircase, wide board plank floors, brick fireplace, 8 baseboard trim! Unfinished basement! Covered porches, patio w/water feature & more! Cabana, greenhouse, timber frame livestock barn w/ loft, hog barn, corn crib w/equipment storage! Mature evergreens, vinyl fence, park-like setting! Fresh paint, new electric panel, many renovations! Immediate possession!
Residential or Commercial property with character. Brick and vinyl home with 10 foot ceilings, open foyer, 2 full baths, 5 + bedrooms, hard wood and carpeted floors, 2 + acres w/mature trees. Located in residential commercial area. Great visibility.
Beautiful Home, with natural woodwork, kitchen with cabinets, and nice pantry, dining room, living room with beautiful window, foyer with beautiful open stairs, 3 bed, 1/1/2 bath, wrap around porch, detached 2 car oversize garage, with workshop, new roof 2021, off street parking.
