Check out these homes for sale in Hillsboro now

(Hillsboro, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1261 Siders Road, Jackson Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on 2.5 useable acres. Large front and back yard, play set, and fire pit area for entertaining! Located 5 miles from Tranquility State Wildlife area, 14 miles from Hillsboro, and 11 miles from Seaman - this home really does offer it all.

For open house information, contact Amanda Reveal, ERA Real Solutions Realty at 513-283-4299

6170 Miller Lane, New Market Twp, 45133 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,888 Square Feet | Built in None

2532 sq.ft., 2 story farmhouse on 3.276 acre wooded setting! 4 or 5 BR, 1.5BA floorplan! Original staircase, wide board plank floors, brick fireplace, 8 baseboard trim! Unfinished basement! Covered porches, patio w/water feature & more! Cabana, greenhouse, timber frame livestock barn w/ loft, hog barn, corn crib w/equipment storage! Mature evergreens, vinyl fence, park-like setting! Fresh paint, new electric panel, many renovations! Immediate possession!

For open house information, contact Jeff Dickey, The Dickey Group Inc, Realtors at 937-393-7222

721 High Street, Hillsboro, 45133 4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,246 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Residential or Commercial property with character. Brick and vinyl home with 10 foot ceilings, open foyer, 2 full baths, 5 + bedrooms, hard wood and carpeted floors, 2 + acres w/mature trees. Located in residential commercial area. Great visibility.

For open house information, contact D. Craig Wilson, Wilson Realtors at 937-515-1424

140 Collins Avenue, Liberty Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful Home, with natural woodwork, kitchen with cabinets, and nice pantry, dining room, living room with beautiful window, foyer with beautiful open stairs, 3 bed, 1/1/2 bath, wrap around porch, detached 2 car oversize garage, with workshop, new roof 2021, off street parking.

For open house information, contact Joyce Spaeth, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948