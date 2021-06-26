Check out these homes for sale in Hillsboro now

Cancel
(Hillsboro, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYyPx_0ag7MuUb00

1261 Siders Road, Jackson Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on 2.5 useable acres. Large front and back yard, play set, and fire pit area for entertaining! Located 5 miles from Tranquility State Wildlife area, 14 miles from Hillsboro, and 11 miles from Seaman - this home really does offer it all.

For open house information, contact Amanda Reveal, ERA Real Solutions Realty at 513-283-4299

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1702258)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhzN3_0ag7MuUb00

6170 Miller Lane, New Market Twp, 45133

4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,888 Square Feet | Built in None

2532 sq.ft., 2 story farmhouse on 3.276 acre wooded setting! 4 or 5 BR, 1.5BA floorplan! Original staircase, wide board plank floors, brick fireplace, 8 baseboard trim! Unfinished basement! Covered porches, patio w/water feature & more! Cabana, greenhouse, timber frame livestock barn w/ loft, hog barn, corn crib w/equipment storage! Mature evergreens, vinyl fence, park-like setting! Fresh paint, new electric panel, many renovations! Immediate possession!

For open house information, contact Jeff Dickey, The Dickey Group Inc, Realtors at 937-393-7222

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1692507)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FO1cx_0ag7MuUb00

721 High Street, Hillsboro, 45133

4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,246 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Residential or Commercial property with character. Brick and vinyl home with 10 foot ceilings, open foyer, 2 full baths, 5 + bedrooms, hard wood and carpeted floors, 2 + acres w/mature trees. Located in residential commercial area. Great visibility.

For open house information, contact D. Craig Wilson, Wilson Realtors at 937-515-1424

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1692173)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hi03_0ag7MuUb00

140 Collins Avenue, Liberty Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful Home, with natural woodwork, kitchen with cabinets, and nice pantry, dining room, living room with beautiful window, foyer with beautiful open stairs, 3 bed, 1/1/2 bath, wrap around porch, detached 2 car oversize garage, with workshop, new roof 2021, off street parking.

For open house information, contact Joyce Spaeth, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1703576)

ABOUT

With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

