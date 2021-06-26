Check out these Bay City homes on the market

(Bay City, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bay City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

173 Cr 243, Bay City, 77414 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1977

2 or 3 Bedroom is located on paved county road with a view of Colorado River. Good vacation home, or if you are just starting out or if you wanted to downsize. Large open, kitchen, dining and living area has plenty of space. There is a bonus room that is the size of a bedroom itself. It is just off of the blue bedroom and would be great as an office or game room, sitting room or even a 3rd bedroom Large closets throughout the home. Huge back yard with fruit trees. Pvt. Community Boat Launch.

3928 Heatherglen, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in None

Located on a preferred corner lot offering convenient access to the backyard through the electronic entry gate, this home features Saltillo and porcelain tile with plantation shutters throughout. The property includes established landscaping surrounding the immaculate pool and cool deck in the backyard & mature oaks in front with a fully functional sprinkler system, front & back. Protect yourself from power outages with the Generac 17kW generator. Also found in back is an 8 X 10 aluminum clad storage building, privacy fence, and covered parking in addition to the two car garage.

3612 Willowick, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,402 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Perfect Starter home in a Great Family Neighborhood. Don't miss out on this 3/2/2 fully brick home. Wooden privacy fence surrounding large backyard for family get togethers. No neighbors in the back of the home adds to backyard privacy. Lower kitchen cabinets have full slide-out drawers for easy storage. Large glass window with window seat in family room. New beautiful exterior front door along with glass storm door installed in 2014. Roof with WPI 8 installed in 2014, A/C and heating installed in 2018. Great floor plan with 2 living areas.

2814 Oak Drive, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,606 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Tastefully updated home located on a cul-de-sac in the desired Valhalla subdivision. This 3 bed 3 bath home features a fully updated kitchen with quartz countertops, bathrooms, flooring, wet/coffee bar, and STORAGE. Downstairs office could possibly be used as a bedroom and there is extra space for a playroom or second living room upstairs. Stunning living room has crown molding, BEAUTIFUL fireplace, wood accent beams, plenty of natural lighting and room to spread out. Primary bathroom has his and hers closets and sinks. Large backyard is perfect for entertaining and has a NEW storage shed.

