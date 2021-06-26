Cancel
Radford, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Radford

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 14 days ago

(Radford, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Radford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiPu1_0ag7MrqQ00

1005 Fourth Street, Radford, 24141

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Charming 2 story home with 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, heat pump, replacement windows, and fresh interior paint.. For your outside enjoyment there is a relaxing deck, patio for a firepit, and a flat yard which is perfect for family and pets. The sunroom(heated) opens onto the deck and houses the main level laundry as well. The home is affordable and is "move in ready". Come see today!!!

For open house information, contact Mike Johnston, Giesen-Caldwell Agency, Inc. at 540-639-1322

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnqC6_0ag7MrqQ00

7425 Riverbluff Road, Radford, 24141

4 Beds 4 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,185 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Open & bright floor plan with hardwood floor, vaulted ceiling in living room including a cozy fireplace. Large master on the main. Two spacious bedroom upstairs share a full bath. Game/rec room on the lower floor is plumbed for a kitchenette or wet bar with a guest suite. Come enjoy his beautiful home in Rivers Bluff subdivision.

For open house information, contact Amy Hudson, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412404)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eQ0L_0ag7MrqQ00

300 Overhill Road, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Brick ranch with great floor plan that includes three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced backyard with lots of space and storage building. Back patio includes hot tub. Large family rooms includes fireplace and opens to kitchen and patio. Two-car garage. Unfinished basement with lots of space provides room to grow. An additional half bath is in the basement.

For open house information, contact Ryan Keating, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412045)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ISTA_0ag7MrqQ00

147 Sw Walkers Lane, Pearisburg, 24084

5 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,796 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This would make a nice getaway. It is secluded on top of a mountain with a gorgeous view of the valley below. There is a spring and septic on the property. There is also a heated workshop for projects. This place could easily be used as a hunting cabin. Call today to make an appointment

For open house information, contact Keith Gore, BHHS- Mountain Sky Properties, Wytheville at 276-228-8882

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-78649)

Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

