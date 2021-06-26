Take a look at these homes on the East Liverpool market now

(East Liverpool, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in East Liverpool will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

45327 Old State Route 154, Lisbon, 44432 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,108 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Elkrun Twp.- BRICK, ranch style home offering over 2100 sq, ft. of living space on 1.775 acres. This spacious home offers 2 bedroom, and 2 full baths! A room currently used as the family room could easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom. The potential 3rd bedroom offers a large closet and as a bonus, an electric log fireplace complete with hearth and mantel! In all closets, including the cedar closet, you will find hardwood flooring! The eat in kitchen has unique walls and countertops and offers ample cabinetry and 2 large pantries! From the kitchen you will find access to the second bath and the attached 2 car garage. There are 2 man doors in the garage; one leads to the front of the house, the other to a room that would make a perfect flower/planting room or mud room. There is a staircase from the garage to the walk up attic, it is a perfect place for all your seasonal storage items. The full basement is where you will find 5 more rooms! One room has the second fireplace, another room has shelving. The furnace, hot water tank, electric panels, laundry and well pump are also in the basement. There is a 10 x 21 screened in porch located in the rear of the house that leads to a brick patio. There is a detached 21 x 31 garage, a two story 30 x 40 horse barn and a 28 x 28 shed on the property. This home offers TONS of storage and is located in the Beaver Local School District and is directly across the street from homes located in the Crestview Local School District.

9230 State Route 45 Lot, Lisbon, 44432 2 Beds 2 Baths | $21,900 | Mobile Home | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This 2 bedroom 2 full bath mobile home is located in Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park in Lisbon Ohio. This home has been well taken care of and move in ready. the roof is only two years old. Large living room, spacious kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space. Laundry area with washer and dryer. It has a covered porch and covered patio. Storage shed also included. All residents must be approved by park management.

37899 Laughlin Rd, Lisbon, 44432 2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1930

A beautiful country setting of 2.37 acres surrounds this ranch home with a view of the countryside from every window. This home has been well maintained and features hardwood flooring in most rooms. Large living room with fireplace. Kitchen includes all appliances. Two bedrooms and remodeled bath complete the living area. Full walkout basement with laundry area and lots of storage. Glass block windows in basement. Back door from kitchen leads to a large deck to enjoy the gorgeous view. Two car 24 x 24 detached garage for more storage. Home and property show very well.

1210 Erie St, East Liverpool, 43920 3 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great opportunity! Large Home with big size rooms, finished attic, paved driveway, and much more

