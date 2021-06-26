Take a look at these homes on the market in Buffalo

(Buffalo, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Buffalo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

310 Iris Lane Sw, Saint Michael, 55376 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Exceptional home on quiet street in hard to find established neighborhood. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, many updates, upgraded appliances, ceramic tiled baths and backsplash, new driveway, wood deck with stairs to backyard and much more. This beautiful home is bordered by a city owned property and a wooded backyard oasis. Move right in and enjoy.

For open house information, contact Kenneth Anderson, VoigtJohnson at 320-774-2400

1715 Par Lane, Buffalo, 55313 4 Beds 4 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,847 Square Feet | Built in 2021

JP Brooks presents the Cambridge plan! Desirable Buffalo Run Estates development. The Modern Farmhouse is a walkout lot that backs hole #11 at Buffalo's Wild Marsh Golf Course! Finished basement! Luxury master suite with separate tub and shower. Pictures taken from a similar plan. Finishes may differ. Home under construction. To be completed November 2021!

For open house information, contact Josh Pomerleau, JP Willman Realty Twin Cities at 763-225-1300

10753 Settlers Lane, Hanover, 55341 2 Beds 2 Baths | $394,900 | Townhouse | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in 2021

JP Brooks presents the Riverwood Detached Townhome with a deck, four season porch and Full Hardie Board Exterior! All living facilities on main level. Desirable Bridges At Hanover development. White wall cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops throughout home, laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings in the living room and Site finished, white enameled trim. Master bath features tile floor, tiled shower walls. Basement can be finished to include a spacious family room, bedroom #3, bedroom #4, 3/4 bath. Pictures taken from similar plan. Finishes may differ. Home to be built! Completion is approximately summer 2021!

For open house information, contact Josh Pomerleau, JP Willman Realty Twin Cities at 763-225-1300

410 Albion Place, Maple Lake, 55358 2 Beds 2 Baths | $297,900 | Duplex | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 2020

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY: Wonderful new construction one level twin home on the west end of Maple Lake. 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths. High quality new construction. Functional kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry, stone countertops, center island and stainless steel appliances. Heated floor in the full master bath with double sinks. Very nice walk-in closet in master bedroom. A walk-in linen closet offers great storage. This home also offers a roomy office or den, you decide. Insulated 2 car garage, attractive front porch and the siding and color scheme makes for a great curb appeal. Pictures are of finished product next door. Still time for finish choices.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Lundquist, Keller Williams Integrity NW at 763-452-2440