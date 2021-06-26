Cancel
Pikeville, KY

House hunt Pikeville: See what’s on the market now

Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 14 days ago

(Pikeville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pikeville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seNNQ_0ag7MecD00

50 Arrowhead Estates Ct, Pikeville, 41501

3 Beds 3 Baths | $292,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1972

REDUCED PRICE!!! Fabulous brick and stone ranch style home in "immaculate", move in condition. Three bedroom, 2.25 bath home on spacious lot offering privacy plus close to shopping and restaurants. Beautiful, cherry hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wonderful, screened in covered back patio with fireplace, new roof 2019, new HVAC 2020, storage building, two car garage, fenced in back yard, two fireplaces inside and many more amenities. Call for your appointment today to see this beautiful home!

For open house information, contact Jim Perry, AAA Real Estate Services at 606-433-9700

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-114282)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t70am_0ag7MecD00

583 Thompson Road, Pikeville, 41501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,161 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Nice brick ranch in a great neighborhood just couple minutes away from shopping, school, etc and located in the Pikeville City School District. This lovely brick ranch offer spacious living room, family and/or dining room; spacious kitchen and laundry/breakfast nook area. Call for your showing today. Please note that most or all the personal items will be removed.

For open house information, contact Patrina Compton, Valley Agency, Inc. at 606-478-7100

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115269)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjwI4_0ag7MecD00

56 Rose Street, Pikeville, 41501

4 Beds 4 Baths | $264,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Brand new hardwood flooring installed on the first floor. New Kitchen Cabinets being installed in a couple of weeks. Don't miss your chance to own this updated home with over sized closets, 4 bedrooms or Office Space, a formal dinning room and formal living room plus a family room with a beautiful fire place. This house has it all. A large, flat back yard, large deck, attached garage and so much more! A must see.

For open house information, contact Kasey McCarty, 5.23 Real Estate at 859-428-7960

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20005944)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vAUq_0ag7MecD00

44 Laura Lane, Pikeville, 41501

3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Custom Built Home in a private location approximately 1 mile off 23 near the Pike/ Floyd County line. This home offers hardwood flooring, custom kitchen, spacious dining and living rooms, 2 large bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bathroom and walk-in closets. Private master suite offering a full bathroom with double bowl vanity, walk-in closet space and easy access to the utility room. 2 car attached garage, 1 car detached garage perfect for storing yard equipment. The property includes approximately 1.5 acre of flat, usable land, total of 7 acres with privacy all around! Access to the property from each side available. *No driveby showings*

For open house information, contact Jennifer Brown Day, REDD, BROWN & WILLIAMS Real Estate Services(Pike) at 606-437-2333

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115273)

