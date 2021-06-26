House hunt Pikeville: See what’s on the market now

(Pikeville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pikeville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

50 Arrowhead Estates Ct, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $292,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1972

REDUCED PRICE!!! Fabulous brick and stone ranch style home in "immaculate", move in condition. Three bedroom, 2.25 bath home on spacious lot offering privacy plus close to shopping and restaurants. Beautiful, cherry hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wonderful, screened in covered back patio with fireplace, new roof 2019, new HVAC 2020, storage building, two car garage, fenced in back yard, two fireplaces inside and many more amenities. Call for your appointment today to see this beautiful home!

583 Thompson Road, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,161 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Nice brick ranch in a great neighborhood just couple minutes away from shopping, school, etc and located in the Pikeville City School District. This lovely brick ranch offer spacious living room, family and/or dining room; spacious kitchen and laundry/breakfast nook area. Call for your showing today. Please note that most or all the personal items will be removed.

56 Rose Street, Pikeville, 41501 4 Beds 4 Baths | $264,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Brand new hardwood flooring installed on the first floor. New Kitchen Cabinets being installed in a couple of weeks. Don't miss your chance to own this updated home with over sized closets, 4 bedrooms or Office Space, a formal dinning room and formal living room plus a family room with a beautiful fire place. This house has it all. A large, flat back yard, large deck, attached garage and so much more! A must see.

44 Laura Lane, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Custom Built Home in a private location approximately 1 mile off 23 near the Pike/ Floyd County line. This home offers hardwood flooring, custom kitchen, spacious dining and living rooms, 2 large bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bathroom and walk-in closets. Private master suite offering a full bathroom with double bowl vanity, walk-in closet space and easy access to the utility room. 2 car attached garage, 1 car detached garage perfect for storing yard equipment. The property includes approximately 1.5 acre of flat, usable land, total of 7 acres with privacy all around! Access to the property from each side available. *No driveby showings*

