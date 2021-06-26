House hunt Brookhaven: See what’s on the market now

Cancel
(Brookhaven, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brookhaven. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPIk4_0ag7MZ9S00

1017 North Jackson, Brookhaven, 39601

4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1967

You asked for it and now you have it. a 4 bedroom. This 4/2 2,176 sf brick ranch sits on an oversized corner lot. Space is key here. The galley kitchen has breakfast nook, the cabinet filled laundry room offers place for deep freezer, dining room with double casement into living room overlooks the front yard, foyer welcomes your guests, cozy den with wood fireplace and hearth even has a gas starter for convenience. Then the bedroom wing opens to wide hall, bath with long vanity for sharing and separate water closet for privacy. Tapestry shaped bathroom tiles are all whitenow how do you like those apples. You may add your own flair and appreciate the neutral. And as you might expect there will be plenty of opportunity to update and put your own personal touches but you have great bones and plenty of room to do so.

For open house information, contact Sydney Wilson, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134119)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJ0cZ_0ag7MZ9S00

322 Becker Street, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,107 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This Olde Towne favorite is dressed in yellow. Cottage built in 1930s with 3/2 and 2107 sf. The high ceilings with transom doors will keep you yearning for more. Expect mantle focal points, two gas log fireplaces for dining and dancing, wide halls, large bedrooms with a gargantuan master ensuite. Master bath even has a jetted tub and they didn't make those in 1930just a testament that updating has been done through the years while maintaining the character of the period. You will not be able to see the double garage with oversized storage attached as you ride by, but as Prego coined “It's in there.”

For open house information, contact Sydney Wilson, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134566)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bw1Tt_0ag7MZ9S00

988 South First Street, Brookhaven, 39601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1955

MULTI-PURPOSE USE PROPERTY: Just under 1 acre and just over 1 mile from the Lincoln County Courthouse zoned 2 Family Residential surrounded by C-2 Commercial. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage could be used as residential property or easily re-zoned for C-2 Commercial use as all adjacent property is zoned accordingly. You decide how this property would best fit your needs and we are happy to assist you either way.

For open house information, contact Stephany Smith, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-133561)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFQFt_0ag7MZ9S00

1558 Holly Trl Se, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Dont miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath home just outside the city limits of Brookhaven MS! Built in 2012 this home offers sheetrock and stained concrete floors throughout with a split floor plan. Clean, well kept and on a slab foundation. Plenty of counter space in the kitchen, would make a great starter home or a place to settle into for retirement. Did i mention it has 3+/- acres of beautiful level yard space! Viewings begin Monday May 24, 2021. Call your favorite agent today to show.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Wolff, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134452)

