Alexandria, MN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Alexandria

Alexandria News Watch
 14 days ago

(Alexandria, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexandria will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HX2HZ_0ag7MWVH00

795 E Lake Geneva Road Ne, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,540 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Oh my! This owner didn't forget a thing when they built this one! Beautiful amenities in every corner of every room! 2540 Sq. Ft of 1-level living plus zero threshold entry from 3 car htd att garage. Such fun to be had on this Lake Geneva Estate Association...htd swimming pool, boat launch & located along Lake Geneva Championship Golf Course...just hop on your golf cart & you're there! When finished, have a drink & a meal at the Clubhouse! Or head over to the marina (with tram) to fish and/or just enjoy the lake view (boat slip is not available). No need for mower or snow shovels here... Association takes care of that...life is easy here! This unit is perfect for entertaining with huge great room open to fabulous kitchen, and then onto sun room & adjacent 3 season porch to enjoy the view/patio. Guest wing can be separated for privacy by pocket door. Master ensuite is a dream with its instant hot water & htd tiled floors! This home is a dream! A must see for anyone looking for quality!

For open house information, contact Paula Jackson, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 320-762-5544

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0H7r_0ag7MWVH00

910 Agnes Avenue, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,793 Square Feet | Built in 1978

You're going to love everything about this home especially the main floor square footage. This is a very private home that sits on a corner lot in an established neighborhood with lots of trees and beautiful flower beds. This 4 bedroom rambler has large bedrooms and plenty of storage spaces. The kitchen is perfectly located right off the garage so carrying in groceries is a breeze. Master is spacious with two closets and is connected to the bathroom for convenience. The lot is large and has two very nice storage sheds that bookmark the home. The word charming perfectly captures this home and you know it won't last long so call today!

For open house information, contact Kassia Lueck, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 320-762-5544

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6009615)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wNyp_0ag7MWVH00

3153 County Road 82 Nw, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 3 Baths | $380,000 | Townhouse | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Easy lake living here in this spacious detached townhome on Lake Cowdry! Kitchen, dining & living rooms offer open floor plan to lakeside deck. Lakeside master bedroom suite is sure to please and let's not forget the coveted main level laundry! All main level living here plus full walk-out basement featuring large family room to lakeside patio, large bedroom and full bath plus L-shaped storage/utility area. From the newer lakeside deck one can enjoy the peaceful extensive and beautifully maintained grounds with a sandy beach, boat marina, fire pit and grilling area. Convenient golf cart trail makes it easy to get to. This quiet lake is known for good fishing and does offer limited access into Alexandria's chain of Lakes.

For open house information, contact Paula Jackson, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 320-762-5544

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6009880)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPe6R_0ag7MWVH00

2213 Darling Avenue E, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,888 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom walkout rambler is situated on .47 acre of wooded land and is surrounded by wooded acreage. Property features vaulted ceilings in the living room that is full of natural light. As you enter the impressive kitchen you will find new walnut cabinets and stainless steel appliances. From the dining room there is patio door access to a 14x14 deck overlooking a park like setting, and perfect for entertaining or family dinners. The lower level offers a large family room with all new LED lighting. knotty pine accent walls and new paint to freshen the look. The walk-out lower level patio gives you more outdoor entertaining space or the perfect spot to sit and relax. The 2 stall attached garage is insulated. Don't miss out on the chance at this beautiful home in a great neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Debra Powell, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 320-762-5544

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5751135)

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

