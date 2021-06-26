Check out these homes for sale in Aberdeen now

(Aberdeen, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Aberdeen. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

72 Groveland Ave, Aberdeen, 98520 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,262 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Charming 1936 home with detached garage on 1.2 acres. Located in a desirable area on the Ocosta hill! Close to Westport & Aberdeen for shopping and activities, Bottle Beach & Ocosta Rec Hall just down the road. Several established fruit trees in the wide open back yard, fire pit to sit around with privacy. New roof and exterior has been painted, small fenced in area off the back door. Inside this cozy home you have 2 living rooms, one with a propane fireplace. 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom, kitchen with a sitting bar, and separate dining room. Upstairs you will find the master with a full bath, and a huge bonus room. Don't miss your chance to live on the Ocosta hill, and put your vision into this home with updates.

908 E 1St St, Aberdeen, 98520 3 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,601 Square Feet | Built in 1898

Completely remodeled in 2020 down to studs. Living room/dining/kitchen w tall walls and open concept. Full bathroom off living space w/ slate style flooring and stone vanity. Entertainers kitchen with custom island, French door pantry, and stainless appliances. Separate laundry room and tons of storage throughout. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms with plush carpeting. Partially fenced back yard with a large back porch. New roof, electrical, plumbing, paint, flooring, HP Minisplit, and more. Wireless security camera built into the back yard floodlight. Out of the 100-year flood zone. Neighboring homes being renovated now - watch as the neighborhood comes back to life.

