House hunt Ottawa: See what’s on the market now

(Ottawa, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ottawa. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

925 Roosevelt Road, Lasalle, 61301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Garage greatness! 2.5 car garage built in 2015 with awesome 2nd story area adds massive amounts of storage and possibilities. There is also an attached 1 car garage and a basement space that could easily be finished into a family room. Amazing 2nd floor deck is basically the size of the whole house and is perfect for lots of outdoor living. Efficient floor plan raised ranch home received a new furnace and AC in 2015 and new roof in 2021. 200 amp electrical service and basement is plumbed for a second bathroom to be added. Bathroom was remodeled in approx 2014 and has a modern vessel sink vanity.

944 3Rd Street, Lasalle, 61301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,003 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Cute and clean 3 bedroom home in LaSalle. Fresh paint inside and out, some new flooring, new fixtures. Vinyl windows, central air and new kitchen appliances. Move in ready

523 Illinois Avenue, Ottawa, 61350 5 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,090 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Incredible views of the Illinois River from this RIVERFRONT property. Fall in love with the lower level Sunroom with abundance of windows giving sunlight and gorgeous views. Many rooms in the home give different River views for one to enjoy. This park like setting is great to enjoy backyard picnics with mature trees and serene water reflections and sunsets. Homeowner bought home in the 1950', future buyer to explore options with 5 bedroom and second kitchen. Hot Water Heater boiler/ water heater system installed July 2020 is for the lower and main level. Electric heat on upper top level. Roof completed in 2017. North east 1st and 2nd floor addition completed approximately 35 years ago, the sunroom addition completed approximately 10 years ago. Unique kitchen with knotty pine finish and eat-in area with booth area. Flood wall installed 2015 with removable flood gate. Additional Premium for Flood insurance will be needed. Four car garage with brick drive entry. County records indicate .88 acre parcel. Decorative fireplaces. Come see this great unique home !

2956 East 13Th Road, Ottawa, 61350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,242 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Escape to the country! Sprawling brick ranch situated on 1.84 acres. Wallace school district. Enter through the double front doors off of the cover porch into a grand foyer. Large size rooms throughout with ample natural light. Master Bedroom has its own master bath attached and a 9X5 walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. Family room includes brick fireplace and sliding glass doors leading out to back deck with amazing views. 2 car extra deep garage. Partial basement with storage shelves. Large closets and plenty of storage. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Click the Virtual Tour link to tour this home in 3D

