Athens-curious? These homes are on the market

(Athens, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1194 Oval Drive, Athens, 75751 3 Beds 4 Baths | $498,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,750 Square Feet | Built in 1992

A TIMELESS BEAUTY - This custom designed & hand-crafted 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is situated on a park-like setting. The 2-story home blends tall ceilings & excellent use of light to accent the living areas. The main living area has a limestone fireplace with gas logs, wood floors & is adjacent to a kitchen with set-up isle, double oven, breakfast area. A highlight of the home is a fabulous formal, music room with boxed wood beams & skylights combined with the natural light of the backyard. A private back patio is accessible from the master bedroom. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms, 2 private baths & a living area.

For open house information, contact Steve Grant, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC at 903-675-3503

5281 Saddle Ridge Court, Athens, 75752 3 Beds 3 Baths | $474,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,687 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Discover this magnificently crafted 3BR/2.5B residence w/tall ceilings, quality molding & oak woodwork. The home boasts a main liv area w/wbfp; sunroom; chef's kitchen w/center isle, granite countertops, 2 dishwashers, oven, microwave & gas range; dining area; cov'd porch overlooking landscaped backyard; split bedrooms w/master suite w/raised ceiling, fabulous walk-in closet, tub & shower and private outdoor hot tub. Constructed by master builder, Gil Traverse, the attention to detail is unbelievable! Features include a 3 car garage & detached 500 sf workshop w/window unit & automatic door.

For open house information, contact Steve Grant, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC. at 903-675-3503

17 Starview Drive, Star Harbor, 75148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Home on large treed Lots 33 & 34, Spacious living room with wood-burning Fireplace, with 3 bedrooms and two baths. 1 bathroom with tub and the other bathroom with shower. Separate Washer and Dryer room. The home has a large outdoor patio and an enclosed patio area. Two car oversized garage with cabinets and water sink. Great area for a walk to the golf course, fishing lake, boating lake, bird-watching haven, and or a great getaway from the big city on the weekend. Come take a look today!

For open house information, contact Mark Hood, Starmark Properties at 214-507-7900

410 W Scott Street, Athens, 75751 3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Looking for investment property? Here it is! And priced to SELL!! Located near schools, shopping, & medical, in a quiet, established neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Danae Oglesby, Stewart & McGee Real Estate at 903-675-5207