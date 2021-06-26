Cancel
Dee Snider + Corpsegrinder Team on Pit-Starter ‘Time to Choose’

By Chad Childers
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 14 days ago
Dee Snider's got a new solo album en route and he's dropped a full-on pit-starter to accompany the new album announcement, pulling in Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher for the crushing new track "Time to Choose." You'll want to grab hold of something sturdy cause "Time to Choose" unspools at...

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

