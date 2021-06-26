Take a look at these homes on the market in Hillsborough

Cancel
(Hillsborough, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsborough will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSUks_0ag7MGct00

403 Parkview Crescent, Chapel Hill, 27516

4 Beds 4 Baths | $665,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,824 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Picturesque Parkview. Storybook architecture, light-filled flexible spaces, dynamite design details: hardwood floors, neutral tones, marble fireplace, stylish lighting, white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and fresh tile baths. The kitchen and family zone flows onto the screen porch and patio. Separate suite above the garage idyllic recreation retreat or fourth bedroom. Fenced yard. Out of the park panache!

For open house information, contact Erika Buchholtz, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 888-778-2276

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2392267)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2UTn_0ag7MGct00

4402 Sun Valley Drive, Durham, 27707

3 Beds 3 Baths | $346,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lovely, well-maintained ranch home in Sunningdale, ready to make it your own! Fridge, washer & dryer convey. Convenient location- close to great shopping & restaurants plus I-40.

For open house information, contact Maggie Stone, Howard Perry & Walston Realtor at 919-789-5200

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2383250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hFHA_0ag7MGct00

11 Scarlet Oak Court, Durham, 27712

3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,063 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Well-maintained one-story home awaits in beautiful Treyburn. Escape the city life & enjoy the view of trees & sense of privacy in this light-filled open plan home. High ceilings & Hardwood floors throughout. Huge walk-up attic that could easily be finished for additional square footage. Great house for entertaining inside or out, with quite possibly the world's largest hot tub. Roof & HVAC 2018. Please call James Blackburn at Dwell Real Estate with any questions 919-260-9614.

For open house information, contact James Blackburn, Dwell Real Estate at 919-260-3333

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2391787)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avyNZ_0ag7MGct00

403 N Charles Street, Mebane, 27302

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Small home sold as is. The buildings to be cleaned out, the grass mowed. Lots of potential under 100,000. House was remodled after a Kitchen fire in 2010

For open house information, contact Linda Hagood, Advantage Realty Group Inc. at 919-563-2040

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2387659)

