Take a look at these homes on the market in Hillsborough

(Hillsborough, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsborough will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

403 Parkview Crescent, Chapel Hill, 27516 4 Beds 4 Baths | $665,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,824 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Picturesque Parkview. Storybook architecture, light-filled flexible spaces, dynamite design details: hardwood floors, neutral tones, marble fireplace, stylish lighting, white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and fresh tile baths. The kitchen and family zone flows onto the screen porch and patio. Separate suite above the garage idyllic recreation retreat or fourth bedroom. Fenced yard. Out of the park panache!

4402 Sun Valley Drive, Durham, 27707 3 Beds 3 Baths | $346,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lovely, well-maintained ranch home in Sunningdale, ready to make it your own! Fridge, washer & dryer convey. Convenient location- close to great shopping & restaurants plus I-40.

11 Scarlet Oak Court, Durham, 27712 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,063 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Well-maintained one-story home awaits in beautiful Treyburn. Escape the city life & enjoy the view of trees & sense of privacy in this light-filled open plan home. High ceilings & Hardwood floors throughout. Huge walk-up attic that could easily be finished for additional square footage. Great house for entertaining inside or out, with quite possibly the world's largest hot tub. Roof & HVAC 2018. Please call James Blackburn at Dwell Real Estate with any questions 919-260-9614.

403 N Charles Street, Mebane, 27302 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Small home sold as is. The buildings to be cleaned out, the grass mowed. Lots of potential under 100,000. House was remodled after a Kitchen fire in 2010

