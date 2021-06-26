Top homes for sale in Blythe

(Blythe, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Blythe. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

3397 Hwy 95, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Mobile Home | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This is the one you've been waiting for in Hidden Valley Park! RIVER FRONT location next to an extra wide side green belt. The river views are spectacular in addition to mountains of Arizona in the distance. Impeccably cared for and remodeled, this home offers an open floor plan and plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing with family and friends. Home includes newer laminate flooring through main living areas, gorgeous white cabinetry in the kitchen with light natural granite slab counter tops and ideal island for bar stools to gather and unwind. PELLA windows and French Pella sliders are absolutely gorgeous and capture the views all around like no other. The front porch is the best place of all, covered and shaded for comfort, everyone loves hanging out out front to watch boats and jet skis zip by. The night views are another feature with the reflection off the water, enjoy stars like you may have never seen before. Photos on the listing give an example of 2 days ago, simply fascinating! The large 6 car or more garage has nice epoxy floors and great garage cabinets. The master bathroom offers dual sink vanity and shower/tub with tile all around.

302 N 5Th Street, Blythe, 92225 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 879 Square Feet | Built in 1957

You want a Handyman Special with a corner lot across from a school that can have additional units. This 2bedroom 1 Bath home is a handy man special. Great bones on a one of kind lot that can have additional units built. Located on a corner and across from a school. The home is a shell ready for your configuration. The seller will Carry under the right terms. this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Are you looking for a potential flip opportunity or a large lot for the family? If you'd like to find out first-hand whether or not 302 N 5th street is right for you just call

431 N Willow Street, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,132 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This home is move-in ready and looking for new owners. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, single story home with a great floor plan. You will love entertaining in this spacious living room with tile floors, soft natural light cascading through the wall of the windows and open to the kitchen. Freshly painted inside and out. Backyard is huge with an open patio to enjoy with family and friends.

1040 N Lovekin Boulevard, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,900 | Townhouse | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1964

With an open- concept floor plan and thoughtful upgrades throughout, this townhome makes a stunning use of space. At the heart of the home is a gorgeous kitchen with soft close cabinetry and drawers, tile countertops, and an intimate island where your guests can sit and chat. You will love the huge master bath, gorgeous double sinks and framed mirror. Patio was converted into room for more space. Call now to preview today.

