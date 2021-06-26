Check out these homes on the Berea market now

(Berea, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Berea. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

106 Walnut Street, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home in a convenient location a short walk to Berea amenities and near a walking trail. Very convenient to the interstate. This home has been updated with new HVAC, new windows, wiring, appliances, shingles, cabinets, and countertops within the last year. The property also includes a Storage building and a nice back yard with mature trees. Front porch and back patio. Some landscaping plants are staged and will be removed.

210 Salter Road, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $136,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Renovated and move in ready! 3bd 2bath new heat and air, water heater. complete bath remolded., paint, lighting, flooring. kitchen cabinets painted, countertops, backsplash, new fridge, dishwasher, microwave see sellers disclosure for full list. Fenced in rear yard, double drive way, storage shed. Owner/Agent

110 Saddlebrook Circle, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath sitting on a acre of beautifully maintained Lawn. Home has amazing layout and has several updates including floors . Large garage that is being used as a gym and also has a 12 x 24 outside building with electric. Home is located only minutes from Berea and Richmond, Awesome school (Kingston) Is across the road.GREAT Neighborhood !!

143 Silver Creek Drive, Berea, 40403 2 Beds 1 Bath | $108,000 | Single Family Residence | 882 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This cute house is move in ready and screaming welcome home!!!! Conveniently located walking distance to Berea college and 5 minutes to downtown Berea.It has been freshly painted and updated. Enjoy your summer days in this huge yard with a creek in the back. It has a nice shed with a red metal roof you can use as a shop or an office. Look no more this is your home!Sold as is. Agent owner.

