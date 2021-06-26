Cancel
Berea, KY

Check out these homes on the Berea market now

Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 14 days ago

(Berea, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Berea. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DR44N_0ag7M6ss00

106 Walnut Street, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home in a convenient location a short walk to Berea amenities and near a walking trail. Very convenient to the interstate. This home has been updated with new HVAC, new windows, wiring, appliances, shingles, cabinets, and countertops within the last year. The property also includes a Storage building and a nice back yard with mature trees. Front porch and back patio. Some landscaping plants are staged and will be removed.

For open house information, contact Amy Lewis, Berkshire Hathaway de Movellan Properties at 859-266-0451

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20110788)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0qh3_0ag7M6ss00

210 Salter Road, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 1 Bath | $136,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Renovated and move in ready! 3bd 2bath new heat and air, water heater. complete bath remolded., paint, lighting, flooring. kitchen cabinets painted, countertops, backsplash, new fridge, dishwasher, microwave see sellers disclosure for full list. Fenced in rear yard, double drive way, storage shed. Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact Aundrea Damrell, KY Real Estate Professionals, LLC at 859-408-7204

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20108423)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDQF1_0ag7M6ss00

110 Saddlebrook Circle, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath sitting on a acre of beautifully maintained Lawn. Home has amazing layout and has several updates including floors . Large garage that is being used as a gym and also has a 12 x 24 outside building with electric. Home is located only minutes from Berea and Richmond, Awesome school (Kingston) Is across the road.GREAT Neighborhood !!

For open house information, contact Matt Dees, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-624-6448

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20111937)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeRLy_0ag7M6ss00

143 Silver Creek Drive, Berea, 40403

2 Beds 1 Bath | $108,000 | Single Family Residence | 882 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This cute house is move in ready and screaming welcome home!!!! Conveniently located walking distance to Berea college and 5 minutes to downtown Berea.It has been freshly painted and updated. Enjoy your summer days in this huge yard with a creek in the back. It has a nice shed with a red metal roof you can use as a shop or an office. Look no more this is your home!Sold as is. Agent owner.

For open house information, contact Olga Nicole Gomez Fox, Lifstyl Real Estate at 859-278-7501

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20110496)

See more property details
ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

