Campbellsville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Campbellsville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Campbellsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

101 Primrose Lane, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 3 Baths | $296,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice brick ranch home near city lake in Campbellsville. Home has 2700+ sq. ft. of living area. Large spacious, beautifully landscaped, and shaded lot. Home has nice entry foyer, dining room, office, modern updated large kitchen with Granite and spacious dining area, den with fireplace, additional large rear den, sunroom, 3 nice bedrooms one being master with bath and walk-in 2 additional baths and utility. Large detached 2-car garage. Outside finds large rear driveway area, circle front drive. Super nice and well located.

For open house information, contact Monty Parman, May And Parman Agency Inc at 270-692-2153

130 Warren Place Drive, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,282 Square Feet | Built in 1992

A representative of DeWayne Squires Realty must be present at every showing. This property is walking distance to Miller park and the City Lake.

For open house information, contact DeWayne Squires, DEWAYNE SQUIRES REALTY at 270-465-7871

1631 Fairview Rd, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,395,000 | Farm | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This property is being used as a farm but with a lot of road frontage on Fairview and Arnold Rd. This property would divide easy for investors or continue to farm. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, full basement with garage, brick exterior and mature shade. There are 2 large barns for equipment or hay storage and grain bin. This property has lots of potential. Don't miss on this one, a rare opportunity large acreage tracks are hard to find. County water available on Fairview and Arnold Rd.

For open house information, contact Angela M LaPierre, Coldwell Banker McMahan at 270-234-8600

4013 Bengal Road, Campbellsville, 42718 6 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Farm | 5,200 Square Feet | Built in 2004

4.1 miles off Highway 210. Ideal cattle farm...good fencing, pasture, shade, water troughs fed by Artesian well. Beautiful, private setting.

For open house information, contact DeWayne Squires, DEWAYNE SQUIRES REALTY at 270-465-7871