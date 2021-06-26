Check out these homes for sale in Tullahoma now

(Tullahoma, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tullahoma. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

200 College Street, Normandy, 37360 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1930

HISTORIC/VINTAGE w/ Character & Charm! INCLUDES 110 (1930's Old Normandy School House (renovated) 7780 Sq. Ft.) & 200 College St. (1930's Farmhouse). All sitting on 30 acres!! Backs up to the Duck River / 2 creeks!! Enjoy canoeing, kayaking, camping & fishing!!! Beautiful & private setting!! Includes Bunkhouse (near river). 4 out-buildings!! School has new roof, new plumbing, new electrical. Farmhouse has new HVAC. NO restrictions!! Endless possibilities!

400 Marbeth Ln, Tullahoma, 37388 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1979

COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 4BR, 2+1/2 BA, One Level, Separate Dining, Wood & Tile floors, Walk In Closets, Fenced Back Yard, Corner Lot, New Paint, New Fireplace w/Gas Insert(old stone FP removed and completely rebuilt) New Cabinets, 2 Car Garage. No showings until 06/12 at 8AM. *Multiple Offers Received* Please submit by Tuesday 06/15 @ 6PM. Seller to notify no later than Wednesday @ 6PM.

215 Austin Ln, Estill Springs, 37330 5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,520 Square Feet | Built in 1994

UNDER APPRAISAL VALUE, ESTATE SALE. BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. BACKS UP TO CORP PROPERTY, WALK TO TIMS FORD LAKE FROM YOUR VERY OWN BACKYARD! PRIVATE ROAD AND SETTING. POTENTIAL AIR BNB OR RENT OUT THE DOWNSTAIRS. KITCHEN DOWNSTAIRS WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE. HUGE 60X40 BARN WITH HALF BATH. DON'T MISS THIS DEAL! 6-8 CARS COULD FIT IN THE BARN ALONE.

2400 Rock Creek Rd, Estill Springs, 37330 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Beautiful homeplace with mature shade trees and landscaping. Long, covered front & back porches with ceiling fans. New paint in many rooms. Open floor plan between kitchen, dining room & family room. Split bedroom floor plan with two masters & ensuite bathrooms. Loft is ideal for game room or office. Detached 2 car garage. Two storage sheds/workshops - 1 with electricity & window AC. Freezer may stay, if requested. Metal roof with leaf guard gutters. Please verify all pertinent information.

