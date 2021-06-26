Cancel
Tullahoma, TN

Check out these homes for sale in Tullahoma now

Tullahoma Daily
 14 days ago

(Tullahoma, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tullahoma. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lParU_0ag7Lte500

200 College Street, Normandy, 37360

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1930

HISTORIC/VINTAGE w/ Character & Charm! INCLUDES 110 (1930's Old Normandy School House (renovated) 7780 Sq. Ft.) & 200 College St. (1930's Farmhouse). All sitting on 30 acres!! Backs up to the Duck River / 2 creeks!! Enjoy canoeing, kayaking, camping & fishing!!! Beautiful & private setting!! Includes Bunkhouse (near river). 4 out-buildings!! School has new roof, new plumbing, new electrical. Farmhouse has new HVAC. NO restrictions!! Endless possibilities!

For open house information, contact Terri Darnell, Heritage Realty Group at 931-680-1680

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2203882)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5eBD_0ag7Lte500

400 Marbeth Ln, Tullahoma, 37388

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1979

COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 4BR, 2+1/2 BA, One Level, Separate Dining, Wood & Tile floors, Walk In Closets, Fenced Back Yard, Corner Lot, New Paint, New Fireplace w/Gas Insert(old stone FP removed and completely rebuilt) New Cabinets, 2 Car Garage. No showings until 06/12 at 8AM. *Multiple Offers Received* Please submit by Tuesday 06/15 @ 6PM. Seller to notify no later than Wednesday @ 6PM.

For open house information, contact Tara Boyce, Heritage Realty Group at 931-680-1680

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2261245)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvWfm_0ag7Lte500

215 Austin Ln, Estill Springs, 37330

5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,520 Square Feet | Built in 1994

UNDER APPRAISAL VALUE, ESTATE SALE. BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. BACKS UP TO CORP PROPERTY, WALK TO TIMS FORD LAKE FROM YOUR VERY OWN BACKYARD! PRIVATE ROAD AND SETTING. POTENTIAL AIR BNB OR RENT OUT THE DOWNSTAIRS. KITCHEN DOWNSTAIRS WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE. HUGE 60X40 BARN WITH HALF BATH. DON'T MISS THIS DEAL! 6-8 CARS COULD FIT IN THE BARN ALONE.

For open house information, contact STACY GEE, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-288-8292

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2257839)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtO4u_0ag7Lte500

2400 Rock Creek Rd, Estill Springs, 37330

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Beautiful homeplace with mature shade trees and landscaping. Long, covered front & back porches with ceiling fans. New paint in many rooms. Open floor plan between kitchen, dining room & family room. Split bedroom floor plan with two masters & ensuite bathrooms. Loft is ideal for game room or office. Detached 2 car garage. Two storage sheds/workshops - 1 with electricity & window AC. Freezer may stay, if requested. Metal roof with leaf guard gutters. Please verify all pertinent information.

For open house information, contact Kelly Anderson, RE/MAX 1st Realty at 931-728-5552

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2258856)

